5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche

1. About Last Night

They don’t get much bigger than that.

Or, more fun.

They say that sometimes a win can be worth more than the two points in the standings – and if Friday’s electric third-period comeback is any indication, the Flames have earned themselves a Texas-sized boost in confidence.

Blake Coleman, Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund and Nazem Kadri all had third-period goals and the Flames erased 1-0, 2-1 and 4-2 deficits to knock off the red-hot Dallas Stars 7-4 at the American Airlines Center.

Yegor Sharangovich paced the team offensively with a goal and two helpers, while A.J. Greer and Adam Ruzicka rounded out the offence. Jacob Markstrom made 24 stops to pick up his fifth win of the year.

“Resilience, I would say,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska when asked what his biggest takeaways were. “We were down 4-2 and found a way to come back and play our best period in the third.

“But I liked our ... When you see a 7-4 game and the coach says, 'I liked our defence’ … probably doesn't make a lot of sense. But I thought our guys on the backend made some plays with composure tonight. I thought that was a big part of our game, which allowed us to have some success off the rush.”