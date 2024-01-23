Hear that sound?

It’s opportunity knocking at Cole Schwindt’s door.

The 22-year-old earned his first NHL call-up with the Flames Tuesday morning, and is expected to make his debut tonight, when Calgary hosts St. Louis at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

He skated in three NHL games with the Florida Panthers two seasons ago, but has been patiently biding his time in the AHL since landing in Calgary along with Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in the summer of 2022.

"It’s awesome, it’s something as a kid you dream of, playing in the NHL,” Schwindt said. “To get that opportunity to step in the lineup tonight is exciting.

“I’m pumped.”

Schwindt becomes the latest Calgary Wrangler to get a shot with the big club, and his call-up comes with the chance to make a real impression on Head Coach Ryan Huska against the Blues.

“We need someone in the middle on the fourth line to kind of grab the role, so the door is open and there’s opportunities there,” Huska said following Tuesday’s morning skate. “I think for him, that was kind of the message; don’t overthink it, just come and play, and use your size to your advantage, use your speed to your advantage, and be a hard guy to play against.”