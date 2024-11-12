Say What - 'We've Had Some Success'

Mikael Backlund on tonight's matchup in Vancouver:
"It’s going to be a similar game as last night. We talked about it again, we need a good start, we know they’re gonna come out hard, they always do it at home and especially, after losing last game, we know they’re going to want to come out and play better than they did. It’s important that we’re ready right away, to push back and take charge of the game, and then we have to play a full 60, just like last time here. It was a fun game the last time here, there was that belief and ‘no quit’ in the team that we’ve got to have, like we’ve had all year."