Say What - 'We've Had Some Success'

Kevin Rooney on how his game has been developing:

"I feel like it’s been coming. It was a bit of a slow start to the season, obviously, coming back from an injury like that was a little bit tough. But I feel like over the last week or so here, I’ve really started to see my game come back to what it can be, and what the team expects of me. Continue to get better, and I feel like good things are coming."

On his work on the penalty kill:

"I take a lot of pride in it. The game kinda switched there (Monday) with the penalty and the overturned goal pretty quickly. You’ve got to stay engaged, it’s something I’ve always kind of taken pride in, I’ve loved being on the penalty-kill since my college days. Something I’m always continuing to learn with, with the new coaches that I’ve gotten over the years. Obviously, I’m lucky to play with Backs, too."