Say What - 'We've Had Some Success'

The buzz ahead of Tuesday's contest between the Flames and Canucks

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Mikael Backlund on tonight's matchup in Vancouver:

"It’s going to be a similar game as last night. We talked about it again, we need a good start, we know they’re gonna come out hard, they always do it at home and especially, after losing last game, we know they’re going to want to come out and play better than they did. It’s important that we’re ready right away, to push back and take charge of the game, and then we have to play a full 60, just like last time here. It was a fun game the last time here, there was that belief and ‘no quit’ in the team that we’ve got to have, like we’ve had all year."

Kevin Bahl on the responsibilities he and Rasmus Andersson draw:

"It’s fun going out there and playing against top lines, being relied on is definitely fun. We’ve had some success, so hopefully we can keep it going."

On facing the Canucks tonight:

"I think we’ve got to have that full 60-minute effort, start’s going to be a big one. Last time we were in this building, the start wasn’t there and they got off to a great start, I think they got up like 4-1, or whatever it was. (We) ended up coming back, but you’ve got to have a good start, you can’t rely on scoring five goals every night."

Kevin Rooney on how his game has been developing:

"I feel like it’s been coming. It was a bit of a slow start to the season, obviously, coming back from an injury like that was a little bit tough. But I feel like over the last week or so here, I’ve really started to see my game come back to what it can be, and what the team expects of me. Continue to get better, and I feel like good things are coming."

On his work on the penalty kill:

"I take a lot of pride in it. The game kinda switched there (Monday) with the penalty and the overturned goal pretty quickly. You’ve got to stay engaged, it’s something I’ve always kind of taken pride in, I’ve loved being on the penalty-kill since my college days. Something I’m always continuing to learn with, with the new coaches that I’ve gotten over the years. Obviously, I’m lucky to play with Backs, too."

Ryan Huska on replicating last night's effort:

"We’d like to do it again, I think that’s a big thing. Now, the challenge is a little different tonight, because we’re in a back-to-back situation, and we are playing against another hard hockey team. It’s interesting, for me, to see if our group’s going to respond the right way, so I’m looking forward to watching us, how we come out tonight."

On playing in a back-to-back situation tonight:

"They know what they have to do in order to be at their best, that’s why they’re NHL players at this stage of the game. And they’ve all been in situations where they’ve been in back-to-backs, and we’ve come off a good effort, and the challenge, for them I think is more mentally than physically. They’re with it, physically, there’s no issue with that at all. It’s making sure they’re sharp up top, so that they’re prepared to play the way we need to play."

