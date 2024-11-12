5 Things - Flames @ Canucks

2. Know Your Enemy

Vancouver’s three-game winning streak came to a screeching halt on Saturday, as the Canucks looked out of sorts in a 7-3 loss to the Oilers at Rogers Arena.

The Connors – McDavid and Brown (2) – along with former Flame Brett Kulak, helped Edmonton pull away with four unanswered goals in the third period.

Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek struck less than two minutes apart in the middle frame, trimming the deficit after the homeside fell behind 3-0. Pius Suter then rounded out the offence with a powerplay marker in the final minute, but by then, the result was well in hand.

“We had a good push in the second, we got some life,” Pettersson told NHL.com. “It set us up well in the third, but they came out harder and wanted it more.”

“When we got back 3-2, I liked our second and then a couple of miscues, executions, it’s in our net,” added coach Rick Tocchet. “After that, we lost juice. We looked really tired. McDavid started to go into third and we just couldn't match it.”

Kevin Lankinen was pulled in the third period after allowing seven goals on 27 shots, as the first-year Canuck suffered his first regulation defeat of the campaign (7-1-2). Arturs Silovs tagged in and made four stops in 8:55 of relief action.

“He’s a competitor. He hung in there,” Tocchet said. “That guy is a fighter. He’s the least of our problems.”

The Canucks were without leading goal-getter Brock Boeser, who was forced to leave the Nov. 7 game in Los Angeles after an illegal check to the head by Kings forward Tanner Jeannot.

This is a second of a six-game homestand for the Canucks, who enter the night with only a single victory in downtown Vancouver this year (1-2-3).