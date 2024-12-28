Say What - 'We're In Striking Distance'

The buzz ahead of Saturday's contest in San Jose

2-1
Ryan Huska on facing the Sharks:

"Every team in the league is capable of winning on any given night. So we give ourselves an opportunity to win when we play our style, and that’s the biggest thing for us. So the focus always will be on our team, and what we need to do to give ourselves an opportunity to have success."

On his group's eagerness to get back playing:

"That’s a longer break than normal, for sure, but I felt yesterday in practice, they were kinda re-energized, re-focused if you will, and I thought we had some good life again on the ice this morning. How that translates to tonight, I don’t know, but I do feel like our guys are in a good place. I think they understand that we have to put ourselves in a position where we can keep taking steps and trying and climb the ladder here, and that can start with a great effort tonight."

"I do feel like our guys are in a good place"

Kevin Bahl on the post-holiday mindset:

"I think we reflect on the first half and say ‘you know, we’re in striking distance of a playoff spot.’ That’s all the motivation we really need."

On facing the Sharks tonight:

"From everything we’ve heard, it’s one of the hardest-working teams in the league. Every first period they come out firing, so there’s no sleeping coming in."

"There’s no sleeping coming in"

Blake Coleman on tonight's battle in San Jose:

"We know they got some young, good players over there. We gotta show up ready to play. I think the road record’s been a point of focus coming out of the break here. It’s just got to be a simple road game, especially against a lot of speed and young skill. Nothin’ too pretty about it, just play a hard road game. We need to start finding ways to get points."

On fine-tuning things as the calendar flips to 2025:

"I think we’re far enough in, the sample size is big enough to know where we’ve been deficient and where we’ve been strong. You can start to find ways to be better, whether it’s the penalty-kill, or scoring goals 5-on-5, or scoring goals in general, I guess, which seemed to start coming the last few games. We’ve got a sample size that’s big enough to start nit-picking on some stuff, and make sure we don’t lose what’s made us successful, which is just a hard-working and blue-collar game."

"I think the road record’s been a point of focus coming out of the break here"

