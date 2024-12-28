Say What - 'We're In Striking Distance'

Ryan Huska on facing the Sharks:

"Every team in the league is capable of winning on any given night. So we give ourselves an opportunity to win when we play our style, and that’s the biggest thing for us. So the focus always will be on our team, and what we need to do to give ourselves an opportunity to have success."

On his group's eagerness to get back playing:

"That’s a longer break than normal, for sure, but I felt yesterday in practice, they were kinda re-energized, re-focused if you will, and I thought we had some good life again on the ice this morning. How that translates to tonight, I don’t know, but I do feel like our guys are in a good place. I think they understand that we have to put ourselves in a position where we can keep taking steps and trying and climb the ladder here, and that can start with a great effort tonight."