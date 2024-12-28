Game Day Notebook - 28.12.24

The Flames and Sharks take centre stage on Hockey Night in Canada this evening at 8 p.m. MT in the Bay Area.
Get set for the contest with our Game Day Notebook!
Flames sticking with winning lineup ... Hometown start for Wolf ... Bahl ready for Celebrini challenge
A week on from that 6-4 victory over the Blackhawks at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames are expected to ice the same lines and pairings tonight at SAP Center.
It's a winning formula, and one Calgary will hope to use as it searches for a second consecutive road win this evening.
The Flames (16-11-7) have not faced the Sharks (11-21-6) yet this season, but come into the contest having won each of the last two meetings in 2023-24, including a 3-2 OT win here last April (more on that below).
For a look at Calgary's projected lineup, click here.
He'll have plenty of friends and family in the stands tonight, and for good reason.
Dustin Wolf is expected to get the start in goal this evening for the Flames in a building he knows well, having grown up about 40 minutes southeast of San Jose, in Gilroy, Calif.
So far in his young NHL career, Wolf has shown well against his hometown team. Three of his 18 career NHL wins have come against the Sharks, including a 20-save performance at SAP Center in April of last year that saw the Flames capture a 3-2 overtime victory.
Wolf's last start against San Jose came in the season finale of 2023-24; the Calgary puck-stopper made 17 saves in a 5-1 win at the Scotiabank Saddledome - coincidentally across from fellow Bay Area keeper (and current Calgary Wranglers goaltender) Devin Cooley.
If you're a fan of young goalies, tonight's offering is right up your alley, too!
Wolf, 23, is slated to start across from projected Sharks starter Yaroslav Askarov.
The 22-year-old Russian - selected 11th overall by Nashville in the 2020 NHL Draft - is expected to make his fifth NHL start of the season tonight for the home side.
The Sharks have a shiny new forward in Macklin Celebrini, and tonight, the Flames will get their first look at the 18-year-old phenom in person.
Celebrini sits third among San Jose's scoring leaders with 26 points, despite having only played in 26 of the Sharks' 38 games this season.
Like Chicago's Connor Bedard a week ago, Celebrini will be a focal point for Flames defenceman Kevin Bahl, who along with Rasmus Andersson is likely to draw the assignment of trying to keep the young star off the scoresheet.
But Bahl is more than ready to take on that challenge.
"It's going to be a fun one," he said. "I expect a lot of juice, a lot of speed and a lot of hunger from a guy like that.
"We gotta defend ell tonight; you’ve got to watch and know where they are."
Calgary's hockey operations staff took in San Jose's 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights Friday at SAP Center, a unique opportunity to get an in-person look at both of this weekend's opponents.
For head coach Ryan Huska, that in-person viewing was invaluable, and he mentioned as much following a high-tempo morning skate Saturday.
"I think you have a greater appreciation when you watch their young player - Celebrini - live, as to what he’s capable of and the type of player he is," he said. "We’re looking forward to a good game tonight here, and we have to make sure that we’re prepared to play the way we need to play to have success, so we can get this stretch off on a good foot before the 4 Nations break."