Game Day Notebook - 28.12.24

Containing Celebrini

The Sharks have a shiny new forward in Macklin Celebrini, and tonight, the Flames will get their first look at the 18-year-old phenom in person.

Celebrini sits third among San Jose's scoring leaders with 26 points, despite having only played in 26 of the Sharks' 38 games this season.

Like Chicago's Connor Bedard a week ago, Celebrini will be a focal point for Flames defenceman Kevin Bahl, who along with Rasmus Andersson is likely to draw the assignment of trying to keep the young star off the scoresheet.

But Bahl is more than ready to take on that challenge.

"It's going to be a fun one," he said. "I expect a lot of juice, a lot of speed and a lot of hunger from a guy like that.

"We gotta defend ell tonight; you’ve got to watch and know where they are."

Calgary's hockey operations staff took in San Jose's 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights Friday at SAP Center, a unique opportunity to get an in-person look at both of this weekend's opponents.

For head coach Ryan Huska, that in-person viewing was invaluable, and he mentioned as much following a high-tempo morning skate Saturday.

"I think you have a greater appreciation when you watch their young player - Celebrini - live, as to what he’s capable of and the type of player he is," he said. "We’re looking forward to a good game tonight here, and we have to make sure that we’re prepared to play the way we need to play to have success, so we can get this stretch off on a good foot before the 4 Nations break."