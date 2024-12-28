5 Things - Flames @ Sharks

1. Back In Business

Almost as soon as it started, that five-day holiday break has come to an end.

After a brisk skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames jetted to the Bay Area Friday afternoon to begin the unofficial second half of the season under Hockey Night in Canada's bright lights in San Jose.

The break was good for the mind, good for the soul, but Calgary's crew headed south knowing full-well that the hectic NHL schedule ramps right back up this weekend.

And after that on-ice session Friday morning, head coach Ryan Huska heads into this weekend's slate of games knowing his players are in the right space - even if they had to knock off a little rust brought on by the time away from the rink.

"Today, on the ice honestly, it’s about getting them skating," Huska said Friday morning. "At times, their execution with the puck isn’t going to be great … it was better than what I was anticipating today. For me, that’s a sign that over the break, whether or not they skated, they were doing things and that was important for us, in our messaging to the players before they left, to make sure they were in contact with (head strength coach Rick Davis) so they were good when we came back.

"We’re starting a really important stretch for our team, and we want to make sure we’re set and ready to go."

Jonathan Huberdeau told reporters Friday he wanted to be 'a new version of himself,' a player more bent on focusing on both the offensive and defensive sides of the puck.

And so far in December, that's paid off. Huberdeau leads the team with 11 points in December and is enjoying his best spell as a Flame since landing in Calgary in the fall of 2022.

Huska figures that spell of success is a testament to not just the type of player Huberdeau has become over his time in Calgary, but the type of person, too.

"I think it says a lot about him," Huska said. "I think it shows you what type of a teammate he is, where team takes prioirity over self in a lot of different ways. I appreciate that greatly in his approach to his game this year, and in the last few years.

"He’s been really good, especially behind closed doors for us."

February's 4 Nations Face-Off has crammed the 82-game schedule into a tighter window this season; Huska's group is set to begin a stretch of 22 games in 43 days tonight against the Sharks.

A daunting six weeks, no doubt, but for the bench boss, knowing just what lies ahead is part of preparation in and of itself.

"We break that down further as we get going, but sometimes I think it’s important for the players to recognize what they’re going to see here over the next little while," Huska said. We have 11 on the road, 11 at home, so it’s split pretty nicely for us. We have five back-to-backs, so there’s a lot of hockey that’s going to be played by our team.

And that's where Huberdeau and his fellow veterans can help lead the way.

Because for the Flames to come out of this next stretch still in the thick of the race, everyone will have to chip in.

"It’s important to recognize that we’re going to need everybody to be at their best during this stretch," Huska said.

"For us, that starts (Saturday) night in San Jose."