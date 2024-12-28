5 Things - Flames @ Sharks

The Flames resume the season with a Saturday showdown in San Jose (8 p.m. MT/Sportsnet/CBC)

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

1. Back In Business

Almost as soon as it started, that five-day holiday break has come to an end.

After a brisk skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames jetted to the Bay Area Friday afternoon to begin the unofficial second half of the season under Hockey Night in Canada's bright lights in San Jose.

The break was good for the mind, good for the soul, but Calgary's crew headed south knowing full-well that the hectic NHL schedule ramps right back up this weekend.

And after that on-ice session Friday morning, head coach Ryan Huska heads into this weekend's slate of games knowing his players are in the right space - even if they had to knock off a little rust brought on by the time away from the rink.

"Today, on the ice honestly, it’s about getting them skating," Huska said Friday morning. "At times, their execution with the puck isn’t going to be great … it was better than what I was anticipating today. For me, that’s a sign that over the break, whether or not they skated, they were doing things and that was important for us, in our messaging to the players before they left, to make sure they were in contact with (head strength coach Rick Davis) so they were good when we came back.

"We’re starting a really important stretch for our team, and we want to make sure we’re set and ready to go."

Jonathan Huberdeau told reporters Friday he wanted to be 'a new version of himself,' a player more bent on focusing on both the offensive and defensive sides of the puck.

And so far in December, that's paid off. Huberdeau leads the team with 11 points in December and is enjoying his best spell as a Flame since landing in Calgary in the fall of 2022.

Huska figures that spell of success is a testament to not just the type of player Huberdeau has become over his time in Calgary, but the type of person, too.

"I think it says a lot about him," Huska said. "I think it shows you what type of a teammate he is, where team takes prioirity over self in a lot of different ways. I appreciate that greatly in his approach to his game this year, and in the last few years.

"He’s been really good, especially behind closed doors for us."

February's 4 Nations Face-Off has crammed the 82-game schedule into a tighter window this season; Huska's group is set to begin a stretch of 22 games in 43 days tonight against the Sharks.

A daunting six weeks, no doubt, but for the bench boss, knowing just what lies ahead is part of preparation in and of itself.

"We break that down further as we get going, but sometimes I think it’s important for the players to recognize what they’re going to see here over the next little while," Huska said. We have 11 on the road, 11 at home, so it’s split pretty nicely for us. We have five back-to-backs, so there’s a lot of hockey that’s going to be played by our team.

And that's where Huberdeau and his fellow veterans can help lead the way.

Because for the Flames to come out of this next stretch still in the thick of the race, everyone will have to chip in.

"It’s important to recognize that we’re going to need everybody to be at their best during this stretch," Huska said.

"For us, that starts (Saturday) night in San Jose."

"I think I'm a more complete player"

2. Know Your Enemy

The Sharks play their second home game in as many nights tonight, having dropped a 6-3 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights Friday at SAP Center.

Vegas scored four unanswered goals in the third period Friday, turning a 3-2 deficit into two road points, ahead of a meeting with the Flames Sunday evening in Nevada.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, Will Smith, and former Flame Tyler Toffoli found the back of the net for San Jose Friday; the Sharks fell to 11-21-6 on the season, and 6-10-1 on home ice.

But the future is bright in San Jose. Young stars Smith and Macklin Celebrini are already showing they'll be forces to contend with for years to come, especially Celebrini, who was selected first-overall in the 2024 NHL Draft this past June.

Calgary's coaching staff took in part of Friday's contest against Vegas, and prior to jetting south head coach Ryan Huska intimated that Celebrini - who is averaging a point per game as a rookie - will be a handful come Saturday evening.

"I have watched their powerplay here over the Christmas break, and it doesn’t take you long to see the type of player that he is," Huska said of Celebrini. "When I watched Connor Bedard last year for the first time, he’s very much that type of player, where he’s very dynamic on his own.

"You can see how special of a player this young man is going to be, so I’m not surprised at all he’s at that pace."

"We're starting a real important stretch for our team"

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.5%
18th
Sharks
17.7%
23rd
Penalty Kill
Flames
72.6%
29th
Sharks
79.4%
T-18th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.16%
11th
Sharks
45.03%
32nd
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
49.03%
20th
Sharks
44.65%
29th


3. Fast Facts

2023-24 Season Series

Tonight marks the first of four meetings in 2024-25 between the Flames and Sharks, and Calgary begins a new season set with their Bay Area rival having won the last two encounters last winter.

San Jose took the first meeting of 2023-24 by a 6-3 scoreline, but the Flames closed out the campaign by bettering the Sharks on two occasions.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored the OT winner in the lone contest at San Jose last season, as Calgary took home a 3-2 victory Apr. 9. Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri also scored for the visitors, while Dustin Wolf earned his first victory back home in California by making 20 saves.

The Flames beat the Sharks 5-1 in their 2023-24 season finale Apr. 18, in a game that marked a trio of milestones. Blake Coleman hit the 30-goal mark, MacKenzie Weegar notched his 20th tally of the campaign, while Adam Klapka's first career NHL goal opened proceedings in the first period.

After tonight's game, the two teams will meet again Feb. 23 and Apr. 13 at the 'Dome, and on Apr. 7 at the SAP Center.

Did You Know?

MacKenzie Weegar recorded his 100th (and 101st) point as a Calgary Flame last weekend against the Blackhawks, becoming just the fourth Calgary blueliner to achieve the milestone in fewer than 200 games this century.

Weegar needed 197 games played to reach triple digits in Flames points, joining Dion Phaneuf (162 GP), Dennis Wideman (174 GP) and Dougie Hamilton (178 GP) as Calgary defenceman to hit 100 points in fewer than 200 games as Flames since the year 2000.

4. Cull-Up

The Flames will have a new face behind the bench tonight following news Trent Cull has been added to the staff as an assistant coach.

Cull arrives with the NHL club after leading the Calgary Wranglers to a 20-9-1 first-half record - and joins the Flames in the wake of Brad Larsen's indefinite absence due to family reasons.

It's Cull's second stint as an NHL assistant coach - he served in a similar role with the Vancouver Canucks in 2022-23.

Head coach Ryan Huska says in time, Cull will take over penalty-kill responsibilties but for now, he's expecting his new Flames colleague to step right in.

And he sees some similarities between Cull and Larsen, too.

"Lars was a presence for us in the room," Huska admitted. "I felt like Lars had some swagger, and he has been a head coach prior before, and you could see that in him. And I feel with my time around Trent, he has that as well. So I do think that’s important, for someone to walk in the dressing room and have a presence about him.

"From his time with the Wranglers, from his time in the American League, for his short time in Vancouver, he’s shown that. I’m excited to have him around, I know he’s going to be a real strong addition to our staff."

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Connor Zary

Zary had a goal and an assist the last time out for Calgary, reaching the 20-point mark on the season in that 6-4 win over Chicago a week ago.

He's tied for second among Flames scoring leaders with eight points (3G, 5A) in December, and he's well on pace to better his impressive rookie numbers (14G, 20A) from 2023-24.

Zary comes into tonight's game sitting three appearances shy of 100 for his NHL career.

Pelletier sets up Zary to restore the two-goal lead

Sharks - Macklin Celebrini

The 18-year-old has been playing at a point-per-game pace this season and sits tied for second in NHL rookie scoring with 26 points.

Celebrini, who hails from the Vancouver area but moved with his family to the Bay Area as a teen, has all the makings of a homegrown talent for San Jose, who selected him first-overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

He had an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to Vegas.

The 2024 Hobey Baker Award winner has three game-winning goals so far this season, too.

