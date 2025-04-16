Say What - 'We Fought Really Hard'

Nazem Kadri on being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs:

"Just one of those things. Felt like we’ve been rolling, playing some good hockey. Just unfortunate we couldn’t get any help."

On the mood in the dressing room once elimination set in:

"It’s emotional, you try not to get down on yourself, down on the team. We come out, we score two goals in 10 seconds. That just sums up what kind of group we have. Over the last few weeks, we just couldn’t get a break in the out-of-town stuff. Certainly proud of how we’ve been playing."

On how he would describe this year's team:

"Character guys, good group of guys. We could have been out of this thing a month ago. Shows just the pesky attitude. I felt like if we coulda squeaked in, there mighta been something there, because we had a lot of momentum, we’ve played some great hockey against some great hockey teams. Stings, obviously, with how the Minnesota game ends. Just stuff like that sucks."