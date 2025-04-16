Battled 'Til The End

The locals were unlucky not to extract more offence from the opening 20 minutes. On one sequence at about the four-minute mark, the Flames hit two posts in the span of about 20 seconds, Yegor Sharangovich clanking one off the left pipe before Weegar struck the right post after his point shot eluded Samsonov's left pad.
The score stayed static through period two. Wolf turned aside 13 shots in the frame, his best coming with his glove hand, snagging a Dorofeyev slapper with style.
But that's about when heartbreak befell the Flames, in the form of the out-of-town scoreboard, as both the Wild and Blues won their contests, mathematically eliminating Calgary from playoff contention.
But despite the disappointment, the locals did not quit, tying the game at 3-3 inside the first 65 seconds of the third period.
Kadri eclipsed his previous career-best in goals on a powerplay at the 32-second mark, snapping a puck short-side on Samsonov after accepting a hard, cross-ice pass from Jonathan Huberdeau.