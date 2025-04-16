Battled 'Til The End

They fought until the bitter end.

But the Flames chase for the Stanley Cup Playoffs drew to a close during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Morgan Frost scored Calgary's first goal, then added the decider in the shootout, while Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund and Adam Klapka also lit the lamp as the Flames closed out their 2024-25 home schedule.

Kadri set a new career best with his 33rd tally of the season, while Matt Coronato chipped in with a pair of assists.