Morin and Co. will be familiar with their environs for the national championship, too, as the tournament will be hosted in Rimouski beginning Friday night.

The 2023 second-round pick finished the championship series with seven points (1G, 6A) and totalled 20 points (2G, 18A) during the QMJHL playoffs.

Morin is Moncton’s franchise leader in career points by a defenceman during the regular season (212) and playoffs (40).

He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames last July.

Moncton will open the 2025 Memorial Cup Saturday at 4 p.m. MT versus the OHL champion London Knights.

Fellow Flames prospect Andrew Basha and the Medicine Hat Tigers take on Rimouski in their tournament opener Friday at 5 p.m. MT.