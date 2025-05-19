World Championship Recap - 19.05.25

Vladar named Czechia player of the game with shutout on Monday ... Canada drops first game of tournament

WorldRecapMay19
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

Czechia 5, Germany 0

Dan Vladar was named his country's player of the game after he made 19 saves for the shutout Monday morning as Czechia improved to 5-1 and remain atop the Group B standings.

Vladar is now is 3-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .952 save percentage at the IIHF Men's World Championship.

Adam Klapka also suited up for Czechia, the Flames forward coming off a two-goal, three-point outing in Czechia’s 8-1 win over Kazakhstan on Saturday. He had 13:56 in ice time on Monday. He now has three points in three appearances at the tournament.

David Pastrnak scored in the first period, while Lukas Sedlak and Jakub Flek added second-period tallies. Jakub Lauko stretched the lead in the third before Flek notched his second of the tilt to round out the scoring.

Czechia will be back on the ice against the U.S. on Tuesday at 8:20 a.m. MT on TSN.

VladarPOTGMay19

Canada 1, Finland 2 (SO)

Canada suffered it's first loss of the World Championships, falling 2-1 in a shootout to Finland Monday afternoon.

Ryan O'Reilly opened the scoring in the game on a shorthanded 2-on-1 for Canada, taking a pass from Noah Dobson and beating Juuse Saros.

Sidney Crosby was stopped on a partial breakaway in the final frame before Patrik Puistola would tie the game up in the third, with Canada then pouring on the pressure down the stretch in regulation looking for the winner.

Macklin Celebrini would fire wide on a 3-on-2 in overtime and Saros would deny a breakaway by Nathan MacKinnon with a pad save leading to the shootout, where the Finns would score twice, with Adam Fantilli - Canada's fifth shooter - putting a backhand wide, shortside to end things.

MacKenzie Weegar logged 16:27 in the setback. Through six games at the tournament, he has one assist and is a plus-six.

Canada, which is now 5-0-1 in Group A, will take on Rasmus Andersson, Mikael Backlund and the group-leading 6-0-0 Sweden at 12:20 p.m. MT on Tuesday on TSN.

