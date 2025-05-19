World Championship Recap - 19.05.25

Czechia 5, Germany 0

Dan Vladar was named his country's player of the game after he made 19 saves for the shutout Monday morning as Czechia improved to 5-1 and remain atop the Group B standings.

Vladar is now is 3-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .952 save percentage at the IIHF Men's World Championship.

Adam Klapka also suited up for Czechia, the Flames forward coming off a two-goal, three-point outing in Czechia’s 8-1 win over Kazakhstan on Saturday. He had 13:56 in ice time on Monday. He now has three points in three appearances at the tournament.

David Pastrnak scored in the first period, while Lukas Sedlak and Jakub Flek added second-period tallies. Jakub Lauko stretched the lead in the third before Flek notched his second of the tilt to round out the scoring.

Czechia will be back on the ice against the U.S. on Tuesday at 8:20 a.m. MT on TSN.