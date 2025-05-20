'Enjoyed The Grind'

STOCKHOLM - Rasmus Andersson's initial reaction to being Sweden's front man, on home ice no less, in his first twirl at the 2025 IIHF World Championship?

'Better check with Backs.'

Andersson, who was handed the captaincy by coach Sam Hallam in the days prior to the tournament, checked in with Flames captain Mikael Backlund - as well as former Calgary keeper Jacob Markstrom - to ensure it'd be cool.

"He told me before our first meeting," Andersson recounted. "My first reaction was I told him, 'Let me just talk to Backs and Marky about it.' I talked to them and they obviously supported me right away, and then I told him, 'Let's go, let's do this.' It became official, I think, two days later.

"A little bit shocked, but the pre-tournament helped a lot.

"You're captain in that, so you kind of knew what you had in store."

Sweden's been on cruise control ever since.

Andersson, who has three points (1G, 2A) and a plus-6 rating while playing 18:49 a night for the homeside, has helped the hosts to a perfect 6-0 start heading into a round-robin finale against MacKenzie Weegar, Ryan Huska, and Team Canada.

The defenceman, who played one of three games with Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, has been the right man for the job, according to the man that supplied the 'C.'

"I think Rasmus, how he handled the 4 Nations... I mean, that was a tough spot," Hallam said. "He was a healthy scratch for two games there. I mean, you can see real quick whether you're there for the best of the team the way you conduct and handle yourself in that situation.

"He was the best possible team guy he could be. And then the game he stepped in, he played really hard. He blocked five or six shots right away, was quick in the corners, engaged in the physical part of the game. He's been very clear all along... 'I want to play, I want to play, I want to play.'

"He's one piece, but it's a big piece of leadership."

The 28-year-old caught up with CalgaryFlames.com correspondent Aaron Vickers at the tournament in Stockholm to chat captaincy, Calgary and the year that was for his plucky Flames: