World Championship Recap - 24.05.25

The immaculate house-party vibes quickly turned somber, as the hometown Avicii Arena filled with the dulcet tones of Lynyrd Skynyrd's classic southern rock anthem instead.

'Won't you fly high, free bird, yeah.'

Indeed, the now-famous U.S. goal song - 'Free Bird' - was played on repeat, as the red, white and blue knocked off the Swedes 6-2 in semifinal action, and dashing their opponent's hopes of winning a gold medal on home soil in Stockholm.

Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson and Tre Kronor will now have to settle for a shot at bronze, Sunday at 7:20 a.m. MT (opponent TBD).

Sweden entered the semis with a 6-0-0-1 record and were seen by many as the odds-on favourite to win it all with the powerhouse Canadian squad bowing out in the quarterfinals.

Brady Skej, Cutter Gauthier, Conor Garland, Mikey Eyssimont, Jackson Lacombe and Shane Pinto supplied the American offence, while Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots in the victory.

"First period wans't good enough," Andersson told reporter Lindsay Hamilton in a walk-off interview. "We came out flat for whatever reason and it was just an uphill battle from there.

"Honestly, I haven't even though about it yet," he added of Sunday's bronze-medal game. "Just very disappointing; a disappointing way to end. It sucks and it feels like we let a lot of people down today."

Sweden scored twice, 41 seconds apart, midway through the third period to cut the deficit to two and put a scare into the tournament's youngest team.

William Nylander struck first, off a beautiful backdoor feed from Andersson, before Elias Lindholm sent a rocket of a one-timer past Swayman to not only get the crowd back into it, but put the Americans firmly on their heels, too.