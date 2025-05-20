World Championship Recap - 20.05.25

Canada tops Group A ... Czechs through to quarter-final

250520_WHC
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

MacKenzie Weegar, Ryan Huska and Team Canada came away Group A winners following a 5-3 win over Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson and Sweden Monday in Stockholm.

That match helped close out the final day of preliminary play at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, with Canada, Sweden and the Czechia side featuring Adam Klapka and Dan Vladar all advancing to Thursday's quarter-final round.

Canada 5, Sweden 3

Canada started the contest on the front foot, going ahead just 18 seconds into the game when former Calgary Hitmen defender Travis Sanheim jammed a rebound past Swedish netminder Jacob Markstrom.

But the Swedes responded quickly - and while short-handed to boot - Backlund put the slightest pick on Canadian back-checker Ryan O'Reilly, allowing his linemate Elias Lindholm to cut in on goal alone and pot the early equalizer at the 3:47 mark.

Canada went up 3-1 before the period was through, however, going ahead on a pretty solo effort from Tyson Foerster before O'Reilly extended the advantage just under five minutes later.

Marcus Johansson and Macklin Celebrini then exchanged second-period tallies, as Canada took a 4-2 lead into the intermission, Celebrini's goal coming via a nifty backhand after he was sprung in alone on Markstrom on a breakaway feed by Sidney Crosby.

Nathan MacKinnon put Canada ahead 5-2 after a nifty setup from Travis Konecny.

Andersson got one back for Sweden before the game was through, banking a rebound off the post, then off Sanheim, and past Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington with just over three minutes left on the clock.

Weegar finished the game with one shot and a +2 rating over his 19:56 of ice-time.

Backlund skated 16:44 and fired four shots on target, while Andersson had three shots on goal to lead all Swedish defenders.

Czechia 2, United States 5

The Americans secured second place in Group B thanks to a comeback win over Klapka, Vladar and the Czechs.

The U.S. scored four unanswered goals in the third period - two off the stick of Frank Nazar - to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 5-2 victory.

Klapka finished the game with two penalty minutes over 10:02 of ice-time, as the Czechs finished in third place in Group B.

Vladar backed up Czechia starter Karel Vejmelka, who made 51 saves.

Slovakia 1, Finland 2

Sam Honzek did not dress for Slovakia's tournament finale, a 2-1 loss to Finland.

Honzek finished the tournament with a goal and an assist over six appearances, to go along with two minutes in penalties.

Thursday's quarter-final round features two games of particular interest to Flames fans.

Backlund, Andersson and Sweden will face Klapka, Vladar and Czechia, while Canada goes up against Denmark.

