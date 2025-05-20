World Championship Recap - 20.05.25

Canada 5, Sweden 3

Canada started the contest on the front foot, going ahead just 18 seconds into the game when former Calgary Hitmen defender Travis Sanheim jammed a rebound past Swedish netminder Jacob Markstrom.

But the Swedes responded quickly - and while short-handed to boot - Backlund put the slightest pick on Canadian back-checker Ryan O'Reilly, allowing his linemate Elias Lindholm to cut in on goal alone and pot the early equalizer at the 3:47 mark.

Canada went up 3-1 before the period was through, however, going ahead on a pretty solo effort from Tyson Foerster before O'Reilly extended the advantage just under five minutes later.

Marcus Johansson and Macklin Celebrini then exchanged second-period tallies, as Canada took a 4-2 lead into the intermission, Celebrini's goal coming via a nifty backhand after he was sprung in alone on Markstrom on a breakaway feed by Sidney Crosby.