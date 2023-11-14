Say What - 'This Is A Big Game For Us'

Huska on putting forth a total team effort tonight:

"The approach for us is to make sure we’re committed to playing the right way for 60 minutes. You always want to end the road trip on a good note, so that means we need everybody that’s dressing tonight to bring their very best. Looking forward to it; we’ve had a couple days off and we should have a lot of energy, and we should be ready to go."

On what constitutes success for his group:

"For us, it’s making sure you’re putting your teammates in a good position, so that’s how you take care of the puck, it’s whether you’re working above it or you’re cheating, it’s really playing simple hockey is what it comes down to. At the end of the day, you’re willing to outwork someone to get that puck, and that’s what it has to be for us."