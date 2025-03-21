Say What - 'That's Just Us'

The buzz after the Flames rallied to knock off the Devils 5-3

250320_SayWaht-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Connor Zary on the third-period comeback:

"I think it shows a lot about us. It’s our character, it’s our compete level, it’s our intensity. I think we know the game was kinda back and forth in the first two periods - we didn’t love it for us - but at the end of the day, when you go out and have a solid 20, and come back like that, it makes it a lot of fun."

On what changed from period two to period three:

"I think just the way we started the period, I think we knew if we got the puck behind them, we were able to play our game and try to get low on them. It was big for us, I think just to come out steam-rolling and keep going, feed off that kinda train of energy and let the momentum slide our way. It was perfect, obviously it worked out on the scoreboard, too."

On moving forward and continuing the stretch drive:

"We gotta keep building. We’re in a position where we can only worry about ourselves, and control our destiny with what we do out on the ice and let the rest kinda fall in to place. We’re getting into late March here now, and every point, every game matters."

"Gotta keep building"

Dustin Wolf on the character shown by his group:

"Just resiliency. Our second period probably wasn’t our best, but the message in here was ‘we have to find a way.’ These points are critical, we’re kinda in do or die range right now. Heck of an effort from the boys in the third period, there. I had a real nice seat for it."

On the breakaway save in period three:

"They had some looks throughout the game, I felt like they were kinda trying to make me move first, which kinda did, but I was able to recover."

On back-to-back comeback wins on the road:

"It’s huge. We didn’t like our game in Toronto a couple nights ago, came into New York the next day and played an outstanding game start to finish. That’s kinda the recipe for success for our group - 2-1, 3-2 wins - we don’t score four too often. But from my vantage point, if we score four, we’re going to win a lot of hockey games."

"Heck of an effort"

Daniil Miromanov on his game-tying goal:

"I wanted to put it a little lower, but I saw the opportunity to go far-side there. Marky was here when I got traded; it’s always nice when you have a goalie on your team, and then goalie goes to another team but you kinda know the little holes to put it. Really fortunate it went in. It was a big goal to tie the game, then the guys took off from there."

On the comeback:

"It was massive. They had a great start. We got the message in the third period, just came out and played like ourselves. Didn’t look back and just kept going."

"Really fortunate it went in"

Jonathan Huberdeau on the comeback win:

"That was a good game. I think we didn’t give up, and a helluva third period from our group. These two points are really important for us at this time."

On what caused the shift in momentum:

"I think we were getting on their defencemen, they were turning the puck over. That’s just us. I thought we had more legs, we were skating a little faster, I think we were creating more chances. It felt like we kinda knew that was going to come, with the pressure we were giving them."

On the boost in confidence from back-to-back comeback wins:

"I think it just shows that we can comeback. These two games, we can take that, and take it out for when the same situation is gonna happen. We have a lot of character in this group, and we showed it again tonight."

"A lot of character"

Ryan Huska on the comeback:

"Third period was a really good period for us. There was a lot of the game that we did like. I thought we gave up some goals at tough times in a game, but a lot of resilience in the third period. It was a good period, where I felt like we stayed on the gas as it went along."

On what started the third period rally:

"You look at Naz’s line, I think they were our most consistent line, and they got us going to start the third period. And then it was just playing the right way, trying to get pucks below the goal line as much as possible, and putting the puck on net, you never know what’s going to happen at that point."

On Dustin Wolf's performance and the breakaway save in period three:

"Even in the second period, there was a save on Tatar that most goaltenders wouldn’t make. I thought he was excellent for us. Little bit of an unlucky bounce on the first goal … but I thought he made some timely saves for us."

"We stayed on the gas"

Related Content

What. A. Comeback!

Go Inside The Room - 20.03.25

CGY at NJD | Recap

News Feed

What. A. Comeback!

Say What - 'Gotta Stick To Our Identity'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Devils

The Farm Report - 19.03.25

5 Things - Flames @ Devils

Say What - 'Great To Bounce Back'

Big Victory In The Big Apple

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Rangers

'Go Out And Do My Thing'

Say What - 'Got To Step Up'

Future Watch Update - 18.03.25

5 Things - Flames @ Rangers

Say What - 'They Kept Capitalizing'

Flames Fall To Leafs

Say What - 'Embrace This Time Of Year'

'Chance To Bury It'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Maple Leafs

5 Things - Flames @ Maple Leafs