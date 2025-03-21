Say What - 'That's Just Us'

Connor Zary on the third-period comeback:

"I think it shows a lot about us. It’s our character, it’s our compete level, it’s our intensity. I think we know the game was kinda back and forth in the first two periods - we didn’t love it for us - but at the end of the day, when you go out and have a solid 20, and come back like that, it makes it a lot of fun."

On what changed from period two to period three:

"I think just the way we started the period, I think we knew if we got the puck behind them, we were able to play our game and try to get low on them. It was big for us, I think just to come out steam-rolling and keep going, feed off that kinda train of energy and let the momentum slide our way. It was perfect, obviously it worked out on the scoreboard, too."

On moving forward and continuing the stretch drive:

"We gotta keep building. We’re in a position where we can only worry about ourselves, and control our destiny with what we do out on the ice and let the rest kinda fall in to place. We’re getting into late March here now, and every point, every game matters."