Say What - 'Stay Committed All Game Long'

The buzz ahead of tonight's tilt in Winnipeg

SayWhatJan26
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Ryan Lomberg on tonight's game in Winnipeg:

"They're good. Obviously they have a lot of high-power offensive guys that can put the puck in the net so we're got to stay committed to our game for the full game. We can't take shifts off because it's going to end up in the back of your net then it's a tough team to chase and play from behind against. We've got to make sure we stay committed all game long."

Lomberg on starting last night's game alongside Yegor Sharangovich and Martin Pospisil:

"It was fun. Any chance you can work yourself up the lineup a little bit, it's fun. You get get on the ice a little bit more and get to be a little bit more impactful. Wherever I slot in tonight, I'm excited to work."

Lomberg on his fight in Minnesota and the energy it brought the team:

"There's no better feeling then after you get in a fight (then) the guys respond with a goal. Obviously proud of the guys for that response. It was a big game for us."

"I'm excited to work"

Martin Pospisil on his goal last night in Minnesota:

"It feels nice. I haven't scored for awhile so hopefully I will continue and score more goals. That's what the team needs. Just overall, I think it was a good game and I just have to bring the same energy tonight."

Pospisil on facing the Jets:

"We need all six guys on the ice to defend and be really hard to play against. We know they have lots of skills. We have stay disciplined and be hard (to play against) and smart."

"Bring the same energy tonight"

Ryan Huska's update on Kevin Bahl:

"I don't really have one. He's not going to play tonight. That's all I know right now. We'll be able to better re-evaluate him when we get back to Calgary."

Huska on tonight's starting goaltender:

"Dan (Vladar) will start tonight."

Huska on taking on the Jets:

"They have a real solid teams, on both ends of the ice. I do think it's important that we do a much better job of being quicker below our goal lines so we can get out of our zone faster. I think it's handling the puck a little less at times - if you don't have a direct option, then not be afraid to live another day if you have to. I think that will be important for us, especially in the first 10 minutes tonight."

"They have a real solid team"

Related Content

5 Things - Flames @ Jets

Minne-sorted

News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Jets

Say What - 'Off To The Peg'

Minne-sorted

A Bundle Of Energy

Say What - 'Eager To Play'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Wild

5 Things - Flames @ Wild

Flames Assign Barrie To Wranglers 

Say What - 'Our Kill Was Excellent'

Jake-pot

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sabres

'Lucky To Be Here'

Say What - 'Want Us To Play With The Lead'

Flames Recall Clark Bishop

5 Things - Flames vs. Sabres

Flames Set To Host Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night

'There's A Belief'

Record-Breaking Poker Fundraiser