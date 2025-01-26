Say What - 'Stay Committed All Game Long'

Ryan Lomberg on tonight's game in Winnipeg:

"They're good. Obviously they have a lot of high-power offensive guys that can put the puck in the net so we're got to stay committed to our game for the full game. We can't take shifts off because it's going to end up in the back of your net then it's a tough team to chase and play from behind against. We've got to make sure we stay committed all game long."

Lomberg on starting last night's game alongside Yegor Sharangovich and Martin Pospisil:

"It was fun. Any chance you can work yourself up the lineup a little bit, it's fun. You get get on the ice a little bit more and get to be a little bit more impactful. Wherever I slot in tonight, I'm excited to work."

Lomberg on his fight in Minnesota and the energy it brought the team:

"There's no better feeling then after you get in a fight (then) the guys respond with a goal. Obviously proud of the guys for that response. It was a big game for us."