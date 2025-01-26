5 Things - Flames @ Jets

2. Know Your Enemy

The slump had reached a maddening 14 straight.

So, when Cole Perfetti shrugged the monkey off his back with the icebreaker in Thursday’s tilt with Utah, he and the 15,000-plus at Canada Life Centre let out a collective sigh of relief.

But then there was another.

And another.

Suddenly, Perfetti was the hottest Jet in the Manitoba capital, leading his team to a 5-2 win on the strength of his first-career hat-trick.

“I feel, obviously the production might not be there in the sense of the stat sheet and stuff like that, but I feel like I’m really starting to play really good hockey all over the ice,” Perfetti told Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press after the morning skate that day.

“That’s what I’m trying to focus on, being harder on the puck, harder on the walls, kind of being a little prick to play against, not being fun to play against.

“Be annoying, reliable in all zones. Eventually the production is going to come, the offensive side of it will come. How can I affect the game if I’m not scoring or if I’m not getting production? And if I’m able to still look myself in the mirror and say I contributed to this win, that’s a successful game.”

In this league, the results won’t come without a solid foundation – and Perfetti was clearly putting in the work behind the scenes to ensure he was helping feed the machine.

But offensive players are almost exclusively judged by the scoring charts.

And Thursday’s impeccable three-goal outing could do wonders for the kid’s confidence.

“You guys (in the media) got him all mad this morning,” said Jets head coach Scott Arniel.

“He’s one year older, he’s learned from things that have happened in the past. He gets frustrated, but he doesn’t get down and let it drag into the rest of his game.”

Clearly.

Perfetti finished the night with eight shot attempts while dishing out a team-high three hits.

His efforts – along with a goal and two helpers from Nikolaj Ehlers, and 17 stops from Connor Hellebuyck – helped the Jets (33-14-3) win their second straight, after dropping last Saturday’s Hockey Day in Canada contest to the Flames, followed by a 5-2 setback in Utah this past Monday.

Winnipeg sits atop both the Central and Western Conference standings with 69 points – four up on the Pacific-leading Edmonton Oilers, who earned a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.