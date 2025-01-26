Minne-sorted

Call it gutsy, call it spicy.

It was some kinda night for the Flames, who started their two-game, Central Division weekend with a bang with a 5-4 victory over the Wild in St. Paul.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice, Martin Pospisil and Rasmus Andersson chipped in with second-period tallies, and Clark Bishop added insurance with his first NHL goal in over six years as Calgary won a chippy contest, their second in as many tries against Minnesota this season.

Dustin Wolf made 20 saves on the night, improving his record to 18-7-2 as the Flames withstood a furious late rally to record their second win over Minnesota in as many attempts this season.