Trent Cull To Rejoin Wranglers As Head Coach

The Flames announced today that Trent Cull has rejoined the Calgary Wranglers as head coach. Cull was appointed Flames interim assistant coach earlier this season due to Flames assistant coach Brad Larsen’s indefinite leave of absence due to family reasons. Wranglers interim head coach Joe Cirella will resume his assistant coach duties.

“With the conclusion of the Flames season, Trent will return to his responsibilities behind the Wranglers bench,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “We are very appreciative to Trent for his willingness to make this unforeseen adjustment mid-season and thank him for his contributions to the Flames. The same can be said for Joe’s ability to step up and allow our organization to confidently make these moveswithout interruption.”

Wranglers assistant coach Brett Sutter continues in his role while interim assistant coach Martin Gelinas remains with the club for the remainder of the season.

The Wranglers begin the Calder Cup Playoffs with their Pacific Division first round matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Tues., Apr. 22 at 8:00 p.m. MT. All games in the best of three series will be played at the Acrisure Arena in Coachella Valley. Wranglers fans can follow the first-round action on AHL TV on FloHockey.