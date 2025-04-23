Future Watch Update - 23.04.25

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games (regular season)
Basha remains sidelined, but his Tigers are still going strong.
Medicine Hat swept Prince Albert in Round 2 of the WHL playoffs and await the winner of tonight's Game 7 between Calgary and Lethbridge in the Eastern Conference final.
Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
14 goals, 22 assists, 36 points in 66 games (regular season)
1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 13 games (playoffs)
Jamieson's season drew to a close Tuesday night, as his Silvertips fell 4-2 to the Portland Winterhawks in Game 7 of their Western Conference semi-final.
Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
25 goals, 23 assists, 48 points in 64 games (regular season)
1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 4 games (playoffs)
Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
17 goals, 41 assists, 58 points in 59 games (regular season)
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points (playoffs)