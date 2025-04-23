Future Watch Update - 23.04.25

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

WHL

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 55 games (regular season)
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 10 games (playoffs)

Hurtig and the Hitmen have the biggest game of their season tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary faces Lethbridge in a winner-take-all Game 7 tonight at 7:00 p.m. MT; the Hitmen are seeking their first berth in the Eastern Conference championship since 2015.

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
9 goals, 20 assists, 29 points in 23 games (regular season)

Basha remains sidelined, but his Tigers are still going strong.

Medicine Hat swept Prince Albert in Round 2 of the WHL playoffs and await the winner of tonight's Game 7 between Calgary and Lethbridge in the Eastern Conference final.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
14 goals, 22 assists, 36 points in 66 games (regular season)
1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 13 games (playoffs)

Jamieson's season drew to a close Tuesday night, as his Silvertips fell 4-2 to the Portland Winterhawks in Game 7 of their Western Conference semi-final.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Saskatoon Blades
25 goals, 23 assists, 48 points in 64 games (regular season)
1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 4 games (playoffs)

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
17 goals, 41 assists, 58 points in 59 games (regular season)
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points (playoffs)

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
40 goals, 50 assists, 90 points in 68 games (regular season)
3 goal, 13 assists, 16 points in 11 games (playoffs)

Battaglia and the Frontenacs fell just short in Round 2 of the OHL playoffs, losing in seven games to the Barrie Colts.

The Flames second-rounder had 10 points in the seven-game series.

Henry Mews - Defence - Sudbury Wolves
14 goals, 68 assists, 82 points in 68 games (regular season)
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 4 games (playoffs)

Mews announced his commitment to the University of Michigan after his OHL season ended earlier this month.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
34 goals, 51 assists, 85 points in 68 games (regular season)
2 goals, 10 assists, 12 points in 6 games (playoffs)

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
33 goals, 74 assists, 107 points in 61 games (regular season)
2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points in 5 games (playoffs)

Parekh made his NHL debut, and scored his first NHL goal, in the Flames' season-ending 5-1 win at Los Angeles Apr. 17.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
36 goals, 43 assists, 79 points in 56 games (regular season)
6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points in 9 games (playoffs)

Gridin and the Cataractes continue to roll.

Shawinigan swept aside the Sherbrooke Phoenix in Round 2, and now move on to the QMJHL's semi-final round, where they'll face the Memorial Cup host Rimouski Oceanic.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
14 goals, 44 assists, 58 points in 62 games (regular season)
1 goal, 9 assists, 10 points in 9 games (playoffs)

Morin and the Wildcats are through to the third round of the QMJHL playoffs, too, after dispatching the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in five games.

Moncton will face the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in their next post-season test.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
12 goals, 27 assists, 39 points in 36 games

Hoskin entered the transfer portal earlier this month and is set to attend Merrimack in the fall.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
7 goals, 2 assists, 9 points in 33 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
19-9-4 record, 2.54 GAA, .919 save percentage, 4 shutouts

After back-stopping Penn State on its run to the Frozen Four, Sergeev signed his entry-level contract with the Flames Apr. 14.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
20 goals, 18 assists, 38 points in 35 games

Suniev made his NHL debut Apr. 17 in Calgary's 5-1 win at Los Angeles.

Owen Say - Goaltender - Notre Dame
10-15-0 record, 2.82 GAA, .920 save percentage

Carter King - Centre - Denver
21 goals, 22 assists, 43 points in 44 games

King signed with his hometown Flames after captaining Denver to the Frozen Four, and scored his first AHL goal with the Wranglers Apr. 20.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
2 goals, 10 assists, 12 points in 35 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Krylia Sovetov (MHL)
7-10-1, 3.14 GAA, .904 save percentage, 1 shutout (MHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.38 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
12-9-0, 2.34 GAA, .935 save percentage, 1 shutout (regular season)
0-1-0, 2.02 GAA, .957 save percentage (playoffs)

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
2-4-1, 3.61 GAA, .888 save percentage, 1 shutout

