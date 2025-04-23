Future Watch Update - 23.04.25

WHL

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points in 55 games (regular season)

1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 10 games (playoffs)

Hurtig and the Hitmen have the biggest game of their season tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Calgary faces Lethbridge in a winner-take-all Game 7 tonight at 7:00 p.m. MT; the Hitmen are seeking their first berth in the Eastern Conference championship since 2015.