Wranglers Fall In Triple Overtime In Game 1

The Wranglers battled back from a three-goal deficit but ultimately fell 4-3 in triple overtime to the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena.

Dryden Hunt, Lucas Ciona, and Rory Kerins scored for the Wranglersto level late, but Mitchell Stephens played spoiler with his second of the night, sealing the winner deep into the third overtime.

The Firebirds came out flying, with John Hayden opening the scoring before Brandon Biro doubled their lead in the first period. Stephens then made it 3-0 early in the second, putting the Wranglers on the ropes.

But the third period was all Calgary.

Dryden Hunt sparked the comeback with a rocket from the blue line, shifting the momentum.