Wranglers Fall In Triple Overtime In Game 1

Wranglers battled back from three-goal deficit but fell 4-3 in triple OT

54470223946_76097e83be_o
By Annie Nadin
CalgaryFlames.com

The Wranglers battled back from a three-goal deficit but ultimately fell 4-3 in triple overtime to the Coachella Valley Firebirds at Acrisure Arena.

Dryden Hunt, Lucas Ciona, and Rory Kerins scored for the Wranglersto level late, but Mitchell Stephens played spoiler with his second of the night, sealing the winner deep into the third overtime.

The Firebirds came out flying, with John Hayden opening the scoring before Brandon Biro doubled their lead in the first period. Stephens then made it 3-0 early in the second, putting the Wranglers on the ropes.

But the third period was all Calgary.

Dryden Hunt sparked the comeback with a rocket from the blue line, shifting the momentum.

Flames prospect Lucas Ciona kept the momentum rolling, finishing off a slick setup from David Silye.

With just seven seconds left on the clock, Rory Kerins buried the equalizer, silencing the crowd and sending the game to extra time.

The Wranglers showed serious grit, pushing the Firebirds through two scoreless overtimes before Stephens found the net again in the third OT to end the marathon match.

The man between the pipes for the Wranglers, Walterri Ignatjew, played an exceptional game, turning away 46 shots in the night.

Game 2 goes on Saturday, Apr. 26 at 7:00 p.m. MT with AHL TV carrying the broadcast.

News Feed

Future Watch Update - 23.04.25

Trent Cull To Rejoin Wranglers As Head Coach

Say What - 'The Culture's Really Strong'

'Continue To Grow'

Flames Assign Pair To Wranglers

Say What - 'As Good As It Gets'

What A Finale!

'We'll See What Happens'

Say What - 'Really Excited'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

5 Things - Flames @ Kings

Flames Recall Pair From Wranglers

Say What - 'We Fought Really Hard'

Battled 'Til The End

Say What - 'Something To Play For'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

Jonathan Huberdeau Named 2025 King Clancy Nominee

NHL Central Scouting Releases Final 2025 Rankings