Say What - 'The Culture's Really Strong'

What was said as the Flames conducted season-ending media Saturday

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

Joel Farabee on missing the playoffs:

"It sucks, I thought we were playing playoff hockey basically since that 4 Nations break. To have the success that we did and not get in, that definitely sucks. I think if you look at the positives of it, this group played really well. In terms for next year, those are important games, useful for next year if we’re in a similar spot, to have that experience. Sucks having 96 and not getting in, I’ve never really heard of that. To not get in definitely sucks, but this group played really well and there’s a lot of positives."

On settling in with the Flames:

"It’s been great, obviously getting traded mid-season is never easy. To have Frosty with me was a lot of help, too, I think, just going through the whole thing with him. The whole organization here, it’s a first-class organization, they treat us so well. The guys have been awesome in just helping us out. Everyone around here made everything easy for us."

On his season overall:

"I think for me, the whole year itself, even in Philly, was pretty embarrassing for me. I take a lot of pride in trying to be a guy that can provide offence and help out. I think I need to be a lot better in a lot of areas. Having the summer to relax a bit, and focus on some things, will help me. Having a little more time off this off-season will be good for me, too. Last year, I went to Worlds, I didn’t take any time off, I just came back from Worlds and started working out again."

"Everyone around here made everything easy for us"

Joel Hanley on his season:

"I think I’ve had a little time to reflect on it. Coming into the season, I wasn’t sure what to expect as far as myself, and with the team. We showed a lot of resiliency, it was nice to be a part of that and get more playing time. Just thankful to the organization and the coaching staff that they’ve put the trust in me, and I was able to find the player who I truly believe I could be. It was definitely nice to be a bigger part of that, for sure."

On whether he'd like to re-sign in Calgary:

"For sure. I think you’ve heard a lot of the guys talk about the culture, the identity. It’s a great team, great guys that believe we can make that next step. I think we grew a lot as a team. I think at the beginning of the season, no one really knew what we were. We proved that we were a team that can make the playoffs and do damage - I don’t think there’s a team that would want to play us in the first round. There’s just a lot of belief in that room. Definitely would like to be back."

On the growth of his game and playing with Weegar:

"The way the team plays, I think, helps my game, and obviously playing with Weegs was a big part of me being able to elevate my game. You guys know what type of player he is, it was great to be able to play with him and grow as a pairing. I feel like beginning of the season - and early in my career - I kinda had that fear of failure a bit. This year, I kinda grew, my confidence was growing, I still think I have more to prove, and to bring."

"I still think I have more to prove, and to bring"

Rasmus Andersson on whether he was playing through an injury:

"I broke my fibula against Seattle. So I played the last - what, 12 games - with a broken fibula."

On whether he considered stepping out of the lineup:

"With the stage we were in - pushing - I just don’t think it was an option. It was like in my skate, right? In the ankle area. Could I have played better those games? Absolutely. Am I happy with those games? Not really. You’re just so far behind from the puck drop. I feel like it’s important to show the young guys on the team that you can battle through stuff as well. It’s a league where you don’t feel 100% the whole year, that’s just what the NHL is. In my world, I don’t like sitting out. I never have, I don’t think I ever will. If I can get my skate on, I will most likely play."

"So I played the last - what, 12 games - with a broken fibula"

Jonathan Huberdeau on his season:

"I would say I’m more proud of the 200-foot game. I think point-wise, you always want to get more. Overall, I found a way to be more successful in Calgary - in my game - I think being more (of an) all-around player, playing penalty-kill, just helping the team a little bit more. This year, I was more involved and I felt my game was way better."

On the team coming so close to reaching the post-season:

"We still don’t want to be here today. As a team, we worked really hard this year. I wish I wasn’t here talking to you guys. I thought with 96 points, we should have got in. Extremely proud of the guys, what we did this year. I think from the outside, there was not a lot of expectations, but we believed in each other, and I think we showed it this year. Obviously, we wanted to get in - which we didn’t - but at the end of the day, I thought we had a good year."

On building towards next season:

"From now, we just want to go up. We got 96 points, we want to get 100 points next year. From what I think, everybody saw us like at the end in the standings, and we didn’t. We knew we could compete every game. Next year, we’ve got to do the same thing, and I think that’s what we will do. We have a lot of resiliency, a lot of character in this room. We know what we’re capable of, so we’ve just got to do it again next year."

On the team's culture:

"I think we were like a tighter group this year. Since the time I’ve been in Calgary, that was the (most) fun I had with the group of guys we had. I think we were a close group. When you’re close off the ice, it just shows on the ice. You want to do it for each other out there. I think now, the teams that are playing the Flames, they know it’s going to be a hard game. That’s what you want as a team, that identity, and I think that’s what we have now. If you ask around the league, they know they come in here, it won’t be an easy game."

"I thought with 96 points, we should have got in"

Dustin Wolf on his first full NHL season:

"It was fun, I think fun’s a great word to start off with. You never want to not be playing this time of year, I tell you what, we were right there the whole way. A heck of a learning experience, just to be around guys that have been in the league for so many years, really get a chance to prove myself in the league. I’m obviously really looking forward to getting next year going already."

On takeaways from this campaign:

"The biggest thing for me is just to continue belief that I can play in this league and I belong here. It’s a league where you learn and you grow, there’s going to be a lot of learning processes along the way. I like to think there’s a lot of areas in my game that I learned a lot about this year, just trying to figure out how I need to play my game at this level. Just being able to manage it, I thought I did a pretty good job."

On when he started to feel really comfortable as an NHLer:

"Obviously the start to the year was great. I think as the season went on, I started to get more starts consistently, I thought I really got into a rhythm. When you come to the rink and the coaching staff trusts you to put you back in the net the next night, whether you had a good game or a game you think you coulda had a few different looks on things, that feels good on the inside. It was an unbelievable start to the year. To be able to put my foot down and feel good about my game was pretty awesome."

"I tell you what, we were right there the whole way"

MacKenzie Weegar on steps forward this season:

"The big thing for our group - that we’ve talked about - is the belief and the culture. From my first year, then the second year, we’ve taken big steps in that area, I think. We’ve got guys that want to be here, we’ve got good players. Now the youth is coming in, I think they’ve done an absolute great job. You’ve got Wolfie, Matty, and Zar, obviously we got to see a few of the kids in L.A. and they were great, so that’s a positive. I think that’s where we can take the next step. There’s also the side of me where I’m 31 here, and we’ve got a lot of cap. We can get guys here. Guys want to come and play for Calgary now. I think we’ve established that this is a great place to come and play. Obviously, the new building helps a lot, but there’s a bright future here. This is a great place to be."

On making Calgary a destination for players:

"I didn’t understand the narrative of why guys might not have wanted to play here. This is a great city with great fans and a bright future. I say it to everybody. I talk to Frosty and Farabee and asked them ‘do you enjoy it here? You’ve been here for a month.’ They absolutely love it here. It’s a great place, it really is. The sun’s always shining, too, which is a positive. I’m happy that we got to change that narrative a bit since I’ve been here."

On the team's culture and identity:

"It comes from Backs, it comes from the belief together. I think Vladdy had a quote after one of the games, it was ‘our team isn’t - on paper - skilled, and we might not beat you 7-1 or 6-5,’ but he said we have a lot of heart and a lot of pride, and that kind of spoke to me, because that’s kind of how our identity and culture is, is pride, a lot of heart and courage. That’s what we’re going to need. Obviously some nights, you might wish you kinda had a lot more skill and could have an easier game. But we played playoff hockey all year, that’s kind of our culture and identity here, is playoff hockey all year long. That belief, that love for one another, the family culture, the family vibe. The ladies have a great group together as well, so do we, everybody gets along. It’s a great group everywhere, so that’s kind of our culture and our identity, is just a big family in there."

"The big thing for our group is the belief and the culture"

Yegor Sharangovich on his season:

"This year, I probably did a step back from last year. But it’s not a bad year by the team, we did step forward. I think we’re in the right way."

On whether he found his game at the end of the campaign:

"Last couple weeks, of course, is better than my whole season. I think if I’m playing the same way the whole season, it will be better."

Matt Coronato on excitement for representing the U.S. at the World Championship:

"It is, definitely. I’m really looking forward to it. It should be fun."

On when he started to feel confident as an everyday NHLer:

"I don’t think there’s one point, maybe. I think over the course of the year, I tried to learn as much as I can from a lot of great players. Playing with Backs and Colesy for most of the year, I feel like I learned a lot from them. They really taught me well. I’m really appreciative of that."

On the leadership group and their role this season:

"It was really important. I think they did a great job all year in so many different aspects; whether it was in the locker room, on the ice, leading by example with play. Also a lot of talk, a lot of positivity. I think the way this team battled - especially at the end of the season - a lot of the credit goes to those guys, and how they led us through those times."

"We’re a good enough team right now to make the playoffs"

Ryan Lomberg on the season overall:

"I think it’s pretty obvious, we’re a good enough team right now to make the playoffs. I think the belief in the group and the franchise has grown, that next year, we’re not going to just be ok with getting in, we want to try and push and look upwards. It’s unfortunate we didn’t make it this year, but we’re looking forward to having a good summer and coming back even better."

On what gave him confidence last fall that the group would compete:

"Just by looking at the lineup and seeing the talent we had, having a little bit of familiarity with the coaching staff and some of the guys. I knew that we had enough skill and enough character to be a good team. I think - like I said - we proved that to one another and that was important for us."

On his role in the leadership group:

"Honoured to be a part of the six, they’re all tremendous teammates, leaders. For myself, it’s something that I don’t think about too often, I just try to be myself, and encourage everybody to be a leader. You don’t have to have a letter on your jersey to lead by example. I think it’s encouraging, we had tremendous character in that locker room, and everybody led at different times of the year."

Blake Coleman on his team's season:

"Really proud, obviously. We feel that we very well could be starting to play some games tonight or tomorrow, whenever they get started. Proud of the way that we fought til the end, never felt that we were out of it. It took a team going on a pretty improbable run to keep us out of the playoffs. Down the stretch, you look at the two games we lost in regulation, both of those have controversial calls that maybe those games could both go to OT - whatever it is - then you get the point that you need. We’re not satisfied with being the first team out, it’s definitely not a good feeling, and something that we’ll remember next year. Early in the year, it’s just a reminder that every point matters. I’m really proud to be a Flame, proud of our group, thought we fought really hard, exceeded all the expectations that were put on our team this year. We’ll learn from it, and move forward. I thought there was a lot to like from our team this year."

On this season serving as a foundation:

"I think this year was a lot of the groundwork. You think of a house, you kinda have the foundation built. I think the culture’s really strong, the staff’s been great, management has been great, the players have all bought in, which is why I think we were able to perform the way that we did this year. Now you look for guys to take another step in their game, whether it’s young guys, myself, Backs, whoever it is, there’s always ways that you can improve. That’s what the summer and the off-season is for, is to find ways to train differently or whatever it is, to get to another level, set a new goal for yourself, and come back better the next year. You look at some of the kids - Matty comes to mind - he’s going to be a 30 goal-scorer in this league. And a lot of the guys’ games grew as the year went on, which is a good sign. They didn’t get to play playoff games, but they got to play meaningful games, and I thought they showed really well in those situations, and could be counted on in key moments. That should give them a lot of belief in them having that ability to play the way they need to next year, going into important situations."

"I feel like the future here is really bright"

Mikael Backlund on his leadership group:

"No one can lead a team by themselves. To have this leadership group that we started with this year, I was super-excited about it. Narrowed it down to six players - in the past, we’ve had a little bigger group - I thought it made it more clear who the leaders are. Not that we don’t need everyone, but I feel like I can lean on those guys, and they can lean on me. I think we have a really good group there, it’s really important for me to have those guys. They all stepped up in different ways, and led the team in different ways."

On how this playoff miss feels different than previous years:

"I see it differently today than then. I feel like the future here is really bright. Management has done a great job selecting some really good young players, signing some good players. Having the arena being close here, it’s gonna want guys to come here, it’s just that extra attraction for guys to come here and play. I think the future looks really good here in Calgary."

On the chance to chase down Jarome Iginla's games played franchise record:

"It would, of course, be very special. I try to focus on the year I’m playing, the season I’m in. So now, it’s focusing on next season. Couple years ago, I was trying to decide if I was going to stay or not, me and my family feel really excited that we decided to stay. Even though missing playoffs, we feel like we have something special going on here in Calgary, something we can build on. I want to be part of that, if I’m part of that for the next few years, that probably means I’m going to beat Iggy."

Connor Zary on how he's feeling:

"I’m doing good, I’m feeling good. I’m almost back to 100%. I think that’s a positive. Obviously kind of a tough way to end things, but I’m feeling a lot better."

On his season:

"I was really happy with how it started. I think my first 40, or however many games - until I got injured the first time - was great. I felt really good about my game. You always want to produce more, you always want to do more, but I was happy with how I was growing, and how I was playing as a player. That first injury kinda put a stop in the tracks for that for a little bit. You miss some time, you come back, you feel ready, and it always takes a little bit extra, so then you take a couple extra weeks to start feeling like yourself again. I started to feel good about my game again, excited to keep growing and felt like myself after those few weeks of getting back, and then I get hurt again. It’s pretty disappointing to end that way. I think I know I have so much to offer, with my ability and what I can do, and how I can keep growing my game. I think if I played even 70 games, I think I’m a 20-goal guy, a 50-point guy. It’s disappointing to not reach those goals that I had set for myself, but there’s also a lot of positives, knowing that I went through a lot and I was able to come out on the other side of that with nothing really serious going on with those injuries."

On how the team can take another step next season:

"I think you look at teams who become successful after not being a playoff team for a while, it usually comes from within. I think you’ve got guys who need to step up, guys who need to turn it on, I think you look at the young guys, that’s who you need, and guys to build on their years every year. You maybe look at St. Louis as a perfect example, they really stepped it up in the second half. You look at guys like Holloway and Neighbours, who really started to produce for them. You always have to have a couple guys every year who are ready to take that next step, produce, and push the team forward."

"I felt really good about my game"

Adam Klapka on developing a comfort in the NHL:

"I think so. I think for everyone, it’s a different time to figure out how (they) can get to (their) top level of playing in the NHL. For me, since I was playing, it’s every time, taken me a little longer than other guys. I think I’ve found my way, but I think at the same time I can find another level, and be a much better player than I was at the end of this season. I’m just going to work for it for the summer and get ready for the next season."

On expectations of being a full-time NHLer:

"I had that expectation before this season, too. When I signed the contract, I was like ‘I want to be in the NHL.’ Of course, it takes some time, sometimes. For me, next year too, it’s to come here and be a full-time NHLer. It’s my goal, and I’m going to do everything I can, that I can be here all year next year."

On learning from veterans:

"We have a couple guys who won Stanley Cups, and a couple guys who’ve played over 900 games. You just watch all the details, what they do on the ice, off the ice, how they take care of their bodies. They are good examples for us, for every young guy when we are here. Every time I come into the locker room, I just look at them - like ‘what can I do better like them, every day.’ At this level, all the little details help you to get better, and be better than other teams. For me, every time when I see the other guys work hard, do some extra stuff on the ice, I just watch them and try to come the next day and do the same thing."

Morgan Frost on his second half in Calgary:

"I feel like when I first got here, I was playing some of my best hockey. Kinda went through a bit of a dull period. Then I felt like the last couple games, I did a lot of good things. Bit up and down, but I was happy with the way the team finished, to be honest."

On what a full summer of prep would do for him personally:

"Having a full camp, just a summer to prepare, for sure, I think so. I haven’t been traded (before), so it was weird for a little while, for sure, different feeling. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I’m happy to be here, the group of guys were great. Everyone - the staff, management - was great in welcoming us, and I had a tonne of fun since I came here. It was a different experience, but I think it happened for the better."

"Everyone - the staff, management - was great in welcoming us"

Dan Vladar on his season:

"It might be a little bit satisfying, but I was here for the team result. I felt like we deserved to be in playoffs. Honestly, it sucks that we didn’t make it. I thought what we had going in the locker room was special, I thought we deserved it, and I thought our organization and the city deserved it as well. From my standpoint, yes I can be satisfied, but looking at it in the big picture of not making the playoffs, it sucks."

On whether he'd like to return to the Flames:

"I would love to be back. I said it since the get-go. I appreciate what the organization gave me four years ago, coming here as basically a nobody, a guy coming in with a couple of games in the NHL. The Flames gave me an opportunity to be a regular NHLer. It’s always going to be a special place for me. My family loves it here, I love it here, I love the guys, I love the organization."

On his season alongside Dustin Wolf:

"I was lucky enough to have really good partners over the years. I got to watch Tuukka Rask and Jaro Halak in Boston, I had Marky here. I kinda felt like with Wolfie, I was put in a situation where I wasn’t the young guy anymore, I was the older guy, so I was trying to help him out as well. At the same time, he’s a really good goalie. He did a lot of things by himself, and he did those things really well. It’s been a great year, we have really good chemistry going on for sure."

"I would love to be back"

Zayne Parekh on his NHL debut:

"It was awesome. So much fun, like that’s all I’ve said for the last couple days. Whenever anyone’s asked me, that’s the go-to word is just fun. Being around that group of guys has been unreal, the culture in the room. Just being around it for two weeks, there’s no better people in hockey than those guys."

On his growth from last fall:

"I took huge steps. I wasn’t comfortable in pre-season, might have been from a shortened summer, or not having enough training, all those things. I felt, right from the hop, comfortable. I was really surprised with that, I thought I might be a little nervous heading into that game. I took a lot of strides this year, and put on a lot of muscle. I just felt comfortable right away."

On how he felt during his end-of-season callup:

"Felt comfortable around the guys, like I’ve felt confident the whole time I’ve been here. Maybe the first skate, I was a little nervous to see where I’m at. I felt good out there the whole time, though. I’m looking forward to a really big summer for me. I’ve got to put in a lot of work, I’ve still got a long ways to go to make this team this year. The culture that’s here, it’s unreal. Looking forward to a big summer, for sure."

"I took huge steps"

Kevin Bahl on his first season in Calgary:

"I think it went pretty well. Obviously we don’t make playoffs, but I think in terms of individual level - but also the team level - a lot to be proud of. For me, a lot to be proud of, and then team level, I think in terms of building a culture, and stuff like that, a lot of positives."

On lessons from coming so close to the post-season:

"When you look at the overtime losses, shootout losses, whatever, you can look at those, or just look at how many we kinda gave away by giving up a goal to tie to go into that situation. Learning lesson is just that every point matters, it doesn’t matter if it’s Game 1, Game 30, or Game 82, it all adds up."

On positive signs for 2025-26:

"I think it’s a culture thing, right? When you build an identity of just being like a hard-working, gritty team, who’s going to claw away at every game. You can kinda bring guys in and they’re going to buy into that right away. It’s going to show. I think that’s the biggest component for me, is when you have that culture and attitude, and team identity, I think you can just throw guys in right away, and they’re going to buy in."

"A lot to be proud of"

Jake Bean on his first season as a Flame:

"Bit of a whirlwind of a year, just with how it all shook out to get here in the first place. I was really excited to be a Calgary Flame, and proud to be a Calgary Flame when I signed. We had a great group this year - of guys - just such a good mix. It was tough way to end the season, but it was a fun run, to do that with the group that we had."

On the pros and cons of playing in his hometown:

"Perks were obvious, you get to be at home and have one set of stuff, which is nice. No travel, easy to get here, see your family, friends, that’s great. I feel very fortunate to be part of something that I know makes such a big difference in the community. I’m a bit of a recluse when it comes to social media - stuff like that - so that stuff doesn’t really affect me. I think the part that was probably the hardest for me, was the start of the season. Because it meant so much to me, I don’t think I started the season - personally - the way I wanted to, which is disappointing, to get off on the wrong foot. I do feel like I settled in - whatever that was, 20 percent, 10 games after the start of the year - settled in more into my game. That’ll be something I’m looking forward to kinda coming in here with just a bit more comfortability, and get off on the right foot."

On personal growth:

"I feel like I’ve got a lot to give in this league still. I think there’s a myriad of factors that kinda contribute to the production of a season, I certainly wasn’t happy with how I produced this year. There’s a lot more things that go into a season than just production. I think definitely, my best hockey is ahead. I just feel like I’m right there. I think one, two percent faster, that’s going to make a big difference in my game, and those things trickle down. You’re not just one, two percent faster, you win battles, the coach gets more trust in you, you get more opportunities, you make more plays, it kinda just all goes from there. I’ve been through a lot of different situations in my career, with the different opportunities that I’ve gotten. It’s been interesting, and I’ve learned a lot. I just feel yeah, I feel like the best hockey is definitely ahead of me. I’m looking forward to having a good off-season and showing that to everyone else."

"I feel like I’ve got a lot to give in this league still"

Ryan Huska on the growth of team culture:

"A lot. Probably in the way - the foundation side of things - as to the way we have to play and how important it is to the team now. That aspect of it, there was a lot of growth from our team this year. They had the belief, we talked a lot about it from the beginning of the year, but I do think the foundation for us to build on is now there. And now, it’s up to us to do everything we have to do over the course of summer to make sure we’re ready to find a way to get more out of them next year."

On the disappointing end to the season:

"At the end of the day, you play to play in the playoffs, and we haven’t done that for two years now. The players did everything the right way the majority part of the year, but we set a goal to get ourselves in, and we weren’t able to do that. That side of it is disappointing. The foundation is important, ‘cause once you have that, I think you’re going to see results sooner than later. But my job is to help this team get into the playoffs, and help this team to win, and we weren’t able to accomplish that this year."

On optimism and areas of improvement:

"I think we can. There was a lot made of our inability to score this year. At the beginning of the year, we weren’t generating a lot of quality chances. At the end of the year, our analytics show us in the top half of generating high-danger chances for. The challenge for us is to find a way to make those chances count on the scoreboard. I still think we have a long ways to go in protecting our goaltenders. Like there was a lot of nights this year when we relied on them far too often, and that means we have to continue to take steps - and taking pride - in reducing the quality of chances that we give up. So that’s still something that we have to work on and get better, ‘cause at the end of the day, it’s one point that we’re missing. If we can make improvements in a bunch of different areas, I think we’ll find ourselves where we want to be next year."

"At the end of the day, you play to play in the playoffs"

Craig Conroy on whether he considers the season a success:

"Absolutely. I mean I know playoffs is the ultimate goal to start the season, but to do what we did, to be there right to the end, to see the growth of so many players on the team, to see what our leadership group did with this group as far as pulling young guys along and being able to put guys in situations. With that said, it’s still heartbreaking that you’re not going to get to play playoff hockey, and they deserved it. I thought we were going to make it, and I give those other teams credit, they came through big. Very proud of each and every one, and they never gave up, even until the end. To see them even the last game - to have the four young guys play - it wasn’t like last year, when the last game came. This is a proud group and they did an amazing job, it’s just unfortunate we didn’t make it."

On forming an identity versus going for a high draft pick:

"We all want top-5 picks, I mean honestly. But to sacrifice a whole team for a top-5 pick, that doesn’t make any sense. Like I’ve always said, you can’t tell someone to lose. As long as these guys never believe in the thought of ‘oh, it’s OK to lose, we’re going to win every night. We want to win, we want to win.’ And that’s got to be the message, because you can’t send mixed messages to them. We all would love a top-5 pick. But you know what? We’re going to make a good pick with where we have our picks. That’s what I’ve always said. I’m on our scouts that hey, we might be in that 16-32, but we’ve got to make a good pick at those spots, that’s just the way it’s gotta be, and each one after that. Wolfie was a seventh-round pick, you saw what he did this year. Pretty special. So every pick - we only have a few of them - we want to make every pick count, for sure."

On whether this past season has fast-tracked his plan:

"The plan’s very similar. The first day I sat in this exact spot, it was about building something, having good veterans, and getting young guys in the lineup. And we’ve been able to do that. I think you look at the guys that have been there: Matt Coronato took a huge step, Zary - it was an injury-plagued year for him, and I feel bad, but there were some great moments, and you saw his game coming along. Then you have Wolfie in the back end, being able to get Kevin Bahl in. Did I know he was going to do exactly what he did? I wasn’t sure, but you’re hoping. He had a great year for us. Then you have Klapka, Pospisil. Klapka, the last meaningful games down the stretch, huge goals, making plays. I think when I look at all those guys, it’s so promising. Then that leadership group, if it’s six guys, probably seven with Lomberg, they’re all in this thing, they’re carrying the team along. The one thing to everybody I talked to today was about the culture - what it felt like to be in that locker room day in and day out - and how excited they were to come to the rink, and the disappointment of not making the playoffs. That’s what we want to install. I don’t think we’re going to fast-forward - and it’s hard to fast-forward - we have to continue to keep doing it, which is get young players in the lineup, and having some of the guys that maybe didn’t have their best year this year to take a step."

