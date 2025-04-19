Say What - 'The Culture's Really Strong'

Craig Conroy on whether he considers the season a success:

"Absolutely. I mean I know playoffs is the ultimate goal to start the season, but to do what we did, to be there right to the end, to see the growth of so many players on the team, to see what our leadership group did with this group as far as pulling young guys along and being able to put guys in situations. With that said, it’s still heartbreaking that you’re not going to get to play playoff hockey, and they deserved it. I thought we were going to make it, and I give those other teams credit, they came through big. Very proud of each and every one, and they never gave up, even until the end. To see them even the last game - to have the four young guys play - it wasn’t like last year, when the last game came. This is a proud group and they did an amazing job, it’s just unfortunate we didn’t make it."

On forming an identity versus going for a high draft pick:

"We all want top-5 picks, I mean honestly. But to sacrifice a whole team for a top-5 pick, that doesn’t make any sense. Like I’ve always said, you can’t tell someone to lose. As long as these guys never believe in the thought of ‘oh, it’s OK to lose, we’re going to win every night. We want to win, we want to win.’ And that’s got to be the message, because you can’t send mixed messages to them. We all would love a top-5 pick. But you know what? We’re going to make a good pick with where we have our picks. That’s what I’ve always said. I’m on our scouts that hey, we might be in that 16-32, but we’ve got to make a good pick at those spots, that’s just the way it’s gotta be, and each one after that. Wolfie was a seventh-round pick, you saw what he did this year. Pretty special. So every pick - we only have a few of them - we want to make every pick count, for sure."

On whether this past season has fast-tracked his plan:

"The plan’s very similar. The first day I sat in this exact spot, it was about building something, having good veterans, and getting young guys in the lineup. And we’ve been able to do that. I think you look at the guys that have been there: Matt Coronato took a huge step, Zary - it was an injury-plagued year for him, and I feel bad, but there were some great moments, and you saw his game coming along. Then you have Wolfie in the back end, being able to get Kevin Bahl in. Did I know he was going to do exactly what he did? I wasn’t sure, but you’re hoping. He had a great year for us. Then you have Klapka, Pospisil. Klapka, the last meaningful games down the stretch, huge goals, making plays. I think when I look at all those guys, it’s so promising. Then that leadership group, if it’s six guys, probably seven with Lomberg, they’re all in this thing, they’re carrying the team along. The one thing to everybody I talked to today was about the culture - what it felt like to be in that locker room day in and day out - and how excited they were to come to the rink, and the disappointment of not making the playoffs. That’s what we want to install. I don’t think we’re going to fast-forward - and it’s hard to fast-forward - we have to continue to keep doing it, which is get young players in the lineup, and having some of the guys that maybe didn’t have their best year this year to take a step."