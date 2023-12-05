Say What - 'Put My Best Foot Forward'

Coach Ryan Huska on Jacob Markstrom’s injury:

“We have good goaltending. Jacob's injury just opens the door for opportunity for both Danny and Dustin. So, we're not concerned in that regard.

“It goes back to having trust in the guys we have in the organization. It's almost like you just shift the names as to how you have it pencilled out. We know both guys are going to give us chances to win, so we're comfortable with that for sure.”

On how the starts will be split between Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf:

“That will depend how it goes. That stuff's kind of up in the air. But the great thing about Jacob's injury is that it's not as bad as it seemed. Week to week, you could see him in one week. Could be shortly thereafter. It's not something that is anything we're expecting to be long term, which is a great thing.”

On Wolf being around the team, no matter how much he plays:

“I think it's always great for a young guy to be around no matter what the situation is, whether you're playing or not. I think some guys over the years - and you can look at Ras (Rasmus Andersson) as an example - he was brought up as a younger guy and I think he played one game in about a month's time. But he had an opportunity to spend time with the players to see how they did things on a daily basis. For Wolfy, I look at it the same way. The difference is, he'll play. It's a good opportunity to have a chance to work with Jason all time. It's a good opportunity to see what Vladdy (Dan Vladar) does at the other end of the rink, and it's a good opportunity to be around Jacob as well. It's not Jacob's not going to be in the room, so it's a good thing for sure.”