Say What - 'Pretty Cool It Came True'

The buzz following the Flames' 3-2 OT win in the Bay Area

By Calgary Flames Staff
Nazem Kadri on the game in San Jose:

"Very average, below-average first period, they came out hard. For the next 40, I think we dominated. I think we deserved that one."

On the powerplay success of late:

"We’re scoring goals, and they’re crucial goals in these hockey games. As a group, I think we take pride in trying to give our group a boost of energy, and when things aren’t going too well, we’re accountable with one another. I think that’s importance, and when you’re playing with confidence, obviously it’s a lot smoother."

On Dustin Wolf getting the win in his hometown:

"Yeah, I’m sure he was really excited about today. Great that his friends and family can come out and spectate, see him live in an NHL jersey. Very happy for him, I think he made some big saves at key times, we were able to score some timely goals to help him out."

Dustin Wolf on beating his hometown team:

"Coming home is always super-enjoyable, the goal on the trip is to get wins. To get a win in front of my family is pretty special."

On the support he's gotten from family:

"They’ve just been by my side from the very start, from my aunt and uncle my grandma, my parents who couldn’t be here tonight. Coming from a small town, playing against your hometown team, it’s something you obviously dream of, pretty cool it came true."

On what the evening meant for his grandma:

"This is the first time she’s gotten to see me play live in the NHL, I think she was pretty excited for this to happen. My grandfather is looking down on us today, I’m sure he’s cheering me on."

Ryan Huska on the win in San Jose:

"Second and third period were good periods. We didn’t get the start we wanted, I just felt like it was too easy for them to come out of their zone, or even for us to get below the tops of their circles. After the second period, the guys did a much better job of that, and then it came down to a good special-team night for us, which was nice to see."

On the group helping make it a special night for Wolf:

"They care for each other, that’s the thing, so they know when there’s an important night for someone, and this was one, for sure. I thought he was good tonight; he didn’t get a lot of work in the second, third period which I was happy with, but I thought when he had to make some saves, he did a good job, and he was calm and composed tonight."

On the powerplay success:

"Yeah, and especially the last one. You get it around the net, I feel like they’re starting to feel like they can have an impact and they can get the job done right now, where earlier in the year they went out there and I don’t think they had the real belief that they could make a difference in a game, but they have that right now. It’s nice to see, and we’d like to see them continue to go that way."

