Say What - 'Pretty Cool It Came True'

Nazem Kadri on the game in San Jose:

"Very average, below-average first period, they came out hard. For the next 40, I think we dominated. I think we deserved that one."

On the powerplay success of late:

"We’re scoring goals, and they’re crucial goals in these hockey games. As a group, I think we take pride in trying to give our group a boost of energy, and when things aren’t going too well, we’re accountable with one another. I think that’s importance, and when you’re playing with confidence, obviously it’s a lot smoother."

On Dustin Wolf getting the win in his hometown:

"Yeah, I’m sure he was really excited about today. Great that his friends and family can come out and spectate, see him live in an NHL jersey. Very happy for him, I think he made some big saves at key times, we were able to score some timely goals to help him out."