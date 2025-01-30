Say What - 'Our Turn To Respond'

What was said ahead of Thursday's clash with the Ducks

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Rasmus Andersson on Weegar's candidacy for a 4 Nations Face-Off spot:

"I think he should be on it. He’s been really good ever since he got to Calgary. Especially now, when Pietrangelo is not playing, I think Weegsy should be the first call."

On being paired with Joel Hanley in Kevin Bahl's absence:

"I played with Nacho a little bit last year, really enjoy playing with him. He is a really easy D-man to play with, he lets me play my style. I like to join the rush quite a bit, and I know he’s always behind me, looking after me. It sucks to see Bahler hurt, I think he’s been really good for us, too. Hopefully he has a speedy recovery, and we get him back sooner, rather than later."

"I think Weegsy should be the first call"

Nazem Kadri on how to generate more scoring:

"Shoot it, shoot the puck, You know, try to get a few more bodies around the net, create some more chaos, and hopefully those lead to better opportunities."

On facing the Ducks tonight:

"Skilled group, they can make some plays off the rush. I mean, try to limit their rush opportunities, I think that’s a focus. Sure, you can’t give ‘em too much space, they have that young skill. That’s definitely gonna be a factor."

On whether he's scoreboard-watching:

"It’s never too early, absolutely, we’ve got an iso cam for sure, I’m sure they’d say the same if you asked them. But this is what you want, to be relevant this time of year, and to be playing meaningful games. It’s our turn to respond."

"Shoot it, shoot the puck"

Ryan Huska on Yegor Sharangovich's move back to the middle of the ice:

"I think he’s found some chemistry with the two linemates over the last little while. I think he likes playing with both of them. One, he’s still able to be responsible, like we always know he is. But then at the same time, I think he’s got Kuzmenko - who’s feeling much better about his game - and Posp, who’s doing a lot of the skating and heavy lifting on the line. I’ve liked that line in particular here over the last little while, and he’s a big part of that."

On how the defence pairings were determined following Bahl's injury:

"A little bit is - you try to put guys in positions where they think they’ll be able to succeed - so with Rasmus, he had a partner in Kevin that was more of an - I guess you would say - a stay-at-home guy. And they often played against top guys. And then, when we have one of the guys like Joel Hanley on our team, that’s kind of his M.O. as well, where we felt like it would be a good fit in that area, with the two, and it has been. And it also gives opportunity to someone like Jake Bean. All players want a little more opportunity, it’s something that every day, they’re boing to come to the rink and say ‘I can do a little bit more, I can help this team in other ways.’ Now it’s opportunity for him, and it also keeps MacKenzie on his right side, so there’s a few different things that we look at."

On the challenges presented by the Ducks:

"They are one of the more - I feel like - dynamic teams. They’re fairly deep on the young skill that they do have. I think it’s starting to come into its own a little bit, they’ve had success the last number of games here, they’re scoring goals now. For me, that’s the biggest challenge. We have to play to our identity and try to limit the space that they get on the ice tonight."

"We have to play to our identity"

