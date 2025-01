Ryan Lomberg on facing the first-place Jets:

"We believe that we can beat teams like this, so it’s a good opportunity for us. It’s one of those classic measuring stick games. (We’ll) be able to find out where we are after tonight, so we’re looking forward to the challenge."

On the importance of starting the game on time:

"Obviously, you can’t get behind a team like this, so it’s important as it’s ever been this year to make sure we come out of the gates ready to go."