Say What - 'Off To The Peg'

Ryan Huska on his team's effort in Minnesota:

"I liked our game, probably for 58 minutes of it. We did a lot of good things on the road, in a tough place to play. The last couple minutes, they got a little hairy, but they’re small little plays that often are the difference in the game. Even late, Jakob Pelletier’s effort on that potential icing at the end there, that’s the difference."

On Kuzmenko's game and depth scoring:

"I thought he was moving his feet, and when he’s moving his feet, he’s around the puck. And when he’s around the puck, he’s very strong on it. We saw that tonight. And I actually thought that line, when they played together, they did some good things. I mean, we got a goal from Marty tonight, too, which is something he hasn’t been able to do in a little while. Nice to see a few guys contribute, and us not have to really on the Jonathan Huberdeau, or Kads, as much tonight."

On Rasmus Andersson and his short-handed defence corps:

"I thought Ras played well tonight, I thought he was engaged, but I thought our whole team was too. It had that type of energy to the game, where it was physical, and it seemed like there was a little more of a rivalry between the two teams than you would expect. But I thought the guys on the back end did a good job. You lose a defenceman early like that, in the second period, that’s a lot of extra minutes to move around, and I thought they handled it very well."

On Clark Bishop scoring his second career NHL goal:

"You’re happy for him. I know he’s waited a long time to potentially get another chance. The goal was important for us, of course, but I do like the way he grinds and battles. That’s something that you notice when he’s on the ice, he gives it 100% every time he’s out there."