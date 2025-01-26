Say What - 'Off To The Peg'

The buzz after the Flames' 5-4 win in Minnesota

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames

Andrei Kuzmenko on winning and chipping in with two goals:

"I like it (when) we win. A very important game for us, every game (is) every important, of course we battle for the playoffs. Good game (from) every (guy), I like it."

On his powerplay goal in the first period:

"I see a big space for me, I think I need a little bit, go down say, ‘Kadri, pass, pass, please pass!’ He passed to me, it’s a good goal, I probably 100 (times) say to Kadri, ‘Thanks, thanks, thanks!’ Was a really nice pass on the powerplay, it’s a good moment."

"I say to Kadri, ‘Thanks, thanks, thanks!’"

Clark Bishop on scoring his first NHL goal since 2018:

"It means a lot, anytime you can score and help the team win, it’s a good feeling. To come out on top, it’s even better. It’s been a while since I scored a goal in the NHL, but it feels good."

On the win over the Wild:

"I think we were good. I think we stuck to our gameplan and showed them. We got a little loose at the end, there, but at the end of the day, we came out on top."

"To come out on top, it’s even better"

Rasmus Andersson on the win:

"I thought we played pretty well, 58 minutes were pretty good, obviously a little loose in the end. But overall, pretty happy with our game. Big two points, and now off to the Peg!"

On scoring late in the second period:

"It felt nice. It hasn’t come easy as of late, so it feels good to finally score again."

On playing most of the game with five defencemen:

"I think the five of us just bear down. You simplify, you do shorter shifts, I thought we did a good job of that."

"Overall, pretty happy with our game"

Ryan Huska on his team's effort in Minnesota:

"I liked our game, probably for 58 minutes of it. We did a lot of good things on the road, in a tough place to play. The last couple minutes, they got a little hairy, but they’re small little plays that often are the difference in the game. Even late, Jakob Pelletier’s effort on that potential icing at the end there, that’s the difference."

On Kuzmenko's game and depth scoring:

"I thought he was moving his feet, and when he’s moving his feet, he’s around the puck. And when he’s around the puck, he’s very strong on it. We saw that tonight. And I actually thought that line, when they played together, they did some good things. I mean, we got a goal from Marty tonight, too, which is something he hasn’t been able to do in a little while. Nice to see a few guys contribute, and us not have to really on the Jonathan Huberdeau, or Kads, as much tonight."

On Rasmus Andersson and his short-handed defence corps:

"I thought Ras played well tonight, I thought he was engaged, but I thought our whole team was too. It had that type of energy to the game, where it was physical, and it seemed like there was a little more of a rivalry between the two teams than you would expect. But I thought the guys on the back end did a good job. You lose a defenceman early like that, in the second period, that’s a lot of extra minutes to move around, and I thought they handled it very well."

On Clark Bishop scoring his second career NHL goal:

"You’re happy for him. I know he’s waited a long time to potentially get another chance. The goal was important for us, of course, but I do like the way he grinds and battles. That’s something that you notice when he’s on the ice, he gives it 100% every time he’s out there."

"We did a lot of good things on the road"

