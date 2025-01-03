Say What - 'Night And Day'

What was said following Friday's open practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome

2-1
Ryan Lomberg on the open practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome:

"It’s cool, you know. The C of Red means so much to us, it’s a huge part of Calgary. Anytime we’re kind of able to give them an inside look like we did today, I think it’s a great thing."

On taking lessons from the loss to Utah:

"We definitely have to learn from it. We’re at the point in the season where we want to push for the playoffs, so you can’t be trading wins and losses every night. We’ve got to understand that even when we don’t bring our best, we’ve got to find a way to win that game, especially going into the third with the lead."

On his group's physicality of late:

"I’ve liked it. We compete, we stand up for one another. It’s all there: the willingness, the compete, the emotions, they’re all where they need to be, we’ve just got to make sure we come on the right side of it."

Jakob Pelletier on taking part in an open practice:

"It’s fun for the fans and for the players, it’s kind of a day that guys have fun on the ice. You still work hard, but you have fun at the same time."

On his takeaways from the setback to Utah:

"I think we’ve just got to bear down at the end. We’ve got to lean into the third - in a minute and a half, it’s 4-3 for them - so I think we’ve just got to bear down, we’ve got to stay out of the box and score on the powerplay. I think if you take away the small details that we did against Vancouver three or four nights ago, and then we apply that to each game, I think we’re going to be alright."

On his renewed sense of self this season:

"I think it’s night and day from last year. For me, it was just to come back to the basics, and for me, the hockey game is to have fun, I think that’s the first big thing. If you don’t have fun, I don’t think you’re going to play good. This year, I smile a lot and I think I’ve played good so far."

Ryan Huska on what he sees from the Pelletier line when it's going well:

"I think they share the puck amongst themselves, so they’re close together, especially in the offensive zone. I think Jakob has a lot to do with it, when he is playing through people and when he’s using his speed to create turnovers, or be first to pucks. I think it allows them to play more with it. One - I would say - when they’re around each other, they share it well together and two, if Jakob is playing the right way, he’s able to create some loose pucks and opportunities for them."

On the goaltending split between Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf:

"I think it’s worked well to date, and I think both guys have been good for us, they’ve given us chances to win. I think as we keep going, I think you’ll see if there is some separation between one or the other guy, that someone’s going to get a little bit more regular starts, if you will. And I’m not saying you’re going to run a guy for 15 games, but two of three is most certainly something that we will start to look at."

On whether he's seeing improvements in the penalty-kill:

"I do, as strange as that sounds. We’ve given up a goal in each game since we’ve come back from the break, but there are stretches of it where I feel like we’ve worked better as a unit, it’s just breakdowns. Last night, Backs loses his stick, you feel a bit like a fish out of water in those situations if you’re not able to get the clear. I feel like we are getting better; the numbers that we look at are starting to show it, the numbers that everybody sees are not. We are still giving up goals, and at the end of the day, it’s got to stop goals from going in the net."

