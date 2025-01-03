Say What - 'Night And Day'

Ryan Huska on what he sees from the Pelletier line when it's going well:

"I think they share the puck amongst themselves, so they’re close together, especially in the offensive zone. I think Jakob has a lot to do with it, when he is playing through people and when he’s using his speed to create turnovers, or be first to pucks. I think it allows them to play more with it. One - I would say - when they’re around each other, they share it well together and two, if Jakob is playing the right way, he’s able to create some loose pucks and opportunities for them."

On the goaltending split between Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf:

"I think it’s worked well to date, and I think both guys have been good for us, they’ve given us chances to win. I think as we keep going, I think you’ll see if there is some separation between one or the other guy, that someone’s going to get a little bit more regular starts, if you will. And I’m not saying you’re going to run a guy for 15 games, but two of three is most certainly something that we will start to look at."

On whether he's seeing improvements in the penalty-kill:

"I do, as strange as that sounds. We’ve given up a goal in each game since we’ve come back from the break, but there are stretches of it where I feel like we’ve worked better as a unit, it’s just breakdowns. Last night, Backs loses his stick, you feel a bit like a fish out of water in those situations if you’re not able to get the clear. I feel like we are getting better; the numbers that we look at are starting to show it, the numbers that everybody sees are not. We are still giving up goals, and at the end of the day, it’s got to stop goals from going in the net."