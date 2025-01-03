Say What - 'Night And Day'

Ryan Lomberg on the open practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome:
"It’s cool, you know. The C of Red means so much to us, it’s a huge part of Calgary. Anytime we’re kind of able to give them an inside look like we did today, I think it’s a great thing."
On taking lessons from the loss to Utah:
"We definitely have to learn from it. We’re at the point in the season where we want to push for the playoffs, so you can’t be trading wins and losses every night. We’ve got to understand that even when we don’t bring our best, we’ve got to find a way to win that game, especially going into the third with the lead."
On his group's physicality of late:
"I’ve liked it. We compete, we stand up for one another. It’s all there: the willingness, the compete, the emotions, they’re all where they need to be, we’ve just got to make sure we come on the right side of it."