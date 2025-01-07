Say What - 'It Lights Up The Room'

Jonathan Huberdeau on what this trip means to him and his mom, Josee:
“It doesn't happen really often, especially being in our environment, it's cool to see that as well. We've got a great group of guys and it reflects well on the moms. They're great people and we had a really good time the first night, all gelled together (at dinner). For my mom, she's loving it and having a blast. It's cool to see that. So many smiles on their faces, I think it lights up the room and everybody's happy, so we're excited for the first game.”
On the moms developing a quick friendship:
“It only takes one glass of wine and they get closer to each other. They're all here enjoying every moment of it and you can see, they're all taking it in. ... It was nice to get a few days to enjoy that and do some other things, chat with your mom, it's been great.”