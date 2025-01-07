Say What - 'It Lights Up The Room'

Kevin Rooney on making new memories with his mom, Dawn:

“This is the first one. My dad was fortunate to come a few years back with the Devils, so now we've got my mom and my dad. So, really grateful to have her here. She's really - along with all of us - the moms are kind of the unsung heroes of the family, so always there for me, whether it be a tough game and wanted to go home with mom instead of dad that night or... (laughs). Just supported me along the way, so I'm really grateful to have her (here).

“My mom was always there for me, no matter if it was a good game or a bad game. She always believed in me, too, every step of the way. It was never an easy journey for me to get to this point and to have her support, along with my dad and my brother, they're the reasons I'm here today. Super grateful that they allowed them to come on the trip and it's been a lot of fun.”

On the players showing a different side of themselves:

“Speaking of Ras, he's been a little quieter on this trip (laughs). It's been nice to see some of the guys' personalities shift a little bit with their mom around and what they're able to get away with. It's been a lot of fun. The other night, we had a lot of fun, a great dinner, and the moms have brought a lot of energy so far, so hopefully we can get them a couple wins.”