Say What - 'I'll Never Forget That'

The buzz following the Flames' 5-1 win over the Sharks Thursday

By Calgary Flames Staff
Blake Coleman on the win over San Jose:

"Obviously a good way to go out for our team. A good win, a couple guys hitting milestones. A nice way to end what I think of as a tough year."

On the group pushing for each other's milestones:

"We all care about each other and we want to see each other succeed. I think at the end of the day, that’s what you’re most proud of here down the stretch, is guys were playing for each other. This could have been just a throwaway, meaningless game, and guys took it upon themselves to find something to care about, and it was each other. For me, that goes a long way in the future of this team."

On missing out on the playoffs:

"I think as players, it’s tough because this is one of the best cities in the league to get into the postseason, the fans and the city, the way they rally around it, it’s one of the most fun things I’ve been a part of. I think that’s what eats me up is not getting that opportunity. We have the building blocks, and guys that want to win in the Flaming C."

Adam Klapka on scoring his first NHL goal:

"It’s amazing, especially here in the Saddledome, in Calgary, it’s amazing. I’ll never forget about that."

On his goal and how it developed:

"It’s just natural, it’s just instinct. I just wanted to try to get it to the net, it doesn’t matter how, just get it on the net, and good things happen."

On proving himself over the past two games:

"I think it was time to show that I can play, I’m happy that I showed that I can make plays, and play the hard game too. It means a lot to me; I’m just going to try and transfer it back to the Wranglers and for next year."

MacKenzie Weegar on his 20th goal of the season:

"Pretty cool, pretty special. It’s one of those things where you look at, at the end of your career, you can just enjoy a beer and enjoy that record. In the meantime, I’m here for business, I want this team to go in the right direction. We’ll talk about this I’m sure, tomorrow, and after that we’ll be talking about next year. I’m looking forward to talking about next year, for sure."

On passing Al MacInnis for the most even-strength goals by a Flames defenceman in a season:

"It’s an honour to break one of his records, obviously a hell of a player. He was pretty important to this city, and I’m sure there’s a lot of fans out there that still love that guy. Pretty cool, I haven’t really decompressed it all right now, but it’s pretty cool, pretty awesome, special feeling."

On a memorable night at the Scotiabank Saddledome:

"I think the most special part was the big mutant, Klapka, getting that goal and giving me a big hug, and he’s looking down at me ‘I scored in the NHL!’ and he’s spitting on my face. It’s little things like that, that are special and you don’t forget those; I’m happy for him, he’s worked hard to get to where he is and he’s gonna be a great player in this league. I’m gonna be biting my teeth over Wolfie, that last goal, he’s gonna be fine, he’ll get a shutout but that would have been another nice touch."

Ryan Huska on his team helping each other reach milestones:

"I think for me, it says a lot about teammates, for sure, that’s one thing you take out of it, but I’m more pleased the way we played tonight. The game mattered to them, and it wasn’t just to help guys get milestones. I think they wanted to leave each other with a good last impression and to me, they did that tonight."

On Klapka and the fourth line's performance:

"I thought Adam played well, I thought that line played well, Adam, Matty and Roons, I thought all three of them did some good things tonight. It’s nice to see the big guy score a goal, of course, and getting himself involved physically, it just shows the type of player he is, he’s not afraid, he’ll play hard and I think that was a good sign for us."

On Weegar's 20 goals and 200 blocked shots:

"I didn’t know that until I heard it tonight, that is quite the stat, actually. The shot-blocking, to me, that’s the hard part of the game, where over and over you’re doing it again when you’re not feeling good and you put yourself in those positions, and you continually play through it. When you look at MacKenzie, you’d have to say he was one of our more consistent players this year. I thought he did a really good job leadership-wise, offence from the back end for us, but then you have the intangibles that he brings, like he’s a competitor, he’s physical, and he’ll put his body on the line to help the team win, and that’s the type of player you want to have."

