Say What - 'I'll Never Forget That'

Blake Coleman on the win over San Jose:

"Obviously a good way to go out for our team. A good win, a couple guys hitting milestones. A nice way to end what I think of as a tough year."

On the group pushing for each other's milestones:

"We all care about each other and we want to see each other succeed. I think at the end of the day, that’s what you’re most proud of here down the stretch, is guys were playing for each other. This could have been just a throwaway, meaningless game, and guys took it upon themselves to find something to care about, and it was each other. For me, that goes a long way in the future of this team."

On missing out on the playoffs:

"I think as players, it’s tough because this is one of the best cities in the league to get into the postseason, the fans and the city, the way they rally around it, it’s one of the most fun things I’ve been a part of. I think that’s what eats me up is not getting that opportunity. We have the building blocks, and guys that want to win in the Flaming C."