Say What - 'Guys Are Excited, Ready To Go'

Pospisil on getting recalled from the AHL:

"I couldn’t really believe it. I went through all kinds of injuries, you know. It was a great moment when they called and told me ‘I will practice with the Flames (Friday).’ I was super excited, it was a long way to get here, where I am right now."

On believing in himself while battling through injuries:

"I’m still believing, even though the last injury, I was out for four months. My goal was to be even better than before, I had a really long summer, great summer, had really good fitness testing and that shows also on the ice. I feel really, really, good."

On the role his older brother Kristian plays as a role model:

"He’s three years older, I always looked up to him when I was younger. I hope one day, hopefully, we’ll play together. He’s a really good player. He’s my favourite player."