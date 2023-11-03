News Feed

Pospisil Earns Callup After Strong AHL Start

'They Say He's Been Their Best Player To Date'
Flames Recall Nick DeSimone

Flames Recall Martin Pospisil

Mangiapane Sniffing Out Shooting Opportunities

'A Bit Of A Bulldog'
Say What - 'Find What You Can Bring To The Table'

Say What - 'We're Going To Build Off That Third Period'

FlamesTV Podcast - Third-Period Press Comes Up Short

Flames Push But Fall Short Against Stars

Oh, So Close!
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars

Zary Staying Patient Ahead Of Possible Debut

'Just Kind Of Waiting To See'
Say What - 'It's Another Opportunity To Get Back On Track'

Pascall Named Co-GM of Team Canada

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 01.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars
Andersson, Zary bring confidence to Flames lineup

'If You See A Play, Make It'
Say What - 'You Always Want To Bring Energy'

Flames Recall Connor Zary

Future Watch Update - 30.10.23

United By Hockey Mobile Museum Visits Calgary

Say What - 'Guys Are Excited, Ready To Go'

Get the latest from inside the Flames dressing room following Friday's practice

Pospisil on getting recalled from the AHL:

"I couldn’t really believe it. I went through all kinds of injuries, you know. It was a great moment when they called and told me ‘I will practice with the Flames (Friday).’ I was super excited, it was a long way to get here, where I am right now."

On believing in himself while battling through injuries:

"I’m still believing, even though the last injury, I was out for four months. My goal was to be even better than before, I had a really long summer, great summer, had really good fitness testing and that shows also on the ice. I feel really, really, good."

On the role his older brother Kristian plays as a role model:

"He’s three years older, I always looked up to him when I was younger. I hope one day, hopefully, we’ll play together. He’s a really good player. He’s my favourite player."

"It was a pretty cool moment - I'm excited"

Backlund on the mood in the dressing room:

"Today, guys were upbeat, I felt like there was more energy and positivity in the room. Yesterday, coming off a loss, the mood was still good but guys were a little more upset. Today, you can feel it. Guys are excited, ready to go, we want to get back on the winning side of things."

On what he saw from Pospisil in camp:

"Especially this year, I thought he was driving to the net hard in every game he was playing. He was taking pucks to the net, using speed and size. He played physical in camp, so that’s what he’s got to bring."

On making positive contributions even when pucks aren't going in the net:

"Everyone wants to score goals. I get to play a lot of minutes so I want to contribute offensively and help the team win games. The toughest part is that we’re not winning. If we win the next 10 games and I’m still scoreless, I don’t care, I just want to start winning games again."

"I just want to start winning games again"

Huska on what Pospisil brings to the table:

"Size, speed, he’s got a bit of an edge to him, and when you talk to the guys, Trent (Cull) and the staff with the Wranglers, they say he’s been their best player to date. It gives us an opportunity to get another guy, a little more energy, into the lineup. We’ll see how things go there."

On his conversation with Coronato:

"All positive. I think Matt’s done an excellent job in his time here, and he’s played 17 or 18 games, when you factor in exhibition and the Penticton side of things, and where he came from last year I think they’re at one, or two. As it gets going, there’s a tendency to get a little harder, and we’re here to work him through that. Part of that is us not wanting to have him, not necessarily just sit and watch a bunch of games, we want him to play. So whether it’s one, or three, or four games he’s down with the Wranglers, the message is to go down, play in all situations, and continue to work on the things we need him to work on. But it was a positive conversation."

On giving young players opportunities to play:

"You don’t know what you have until you see. I thought Connor (Zary), we talked about him the other day, he did a very good job for us, now the challenge is for him to do it again. You want to find some consistency in those guys, and if Connor can continue to develop that way, it’s a good thing. When you look at it, he’s been with the Wranglers for a couple of years, he’s played pro now for two-plus years. There’s a big difference, and he came up, he was in the right mindset and he was ready for his opportunity. Now it’s the challenge for him to keep pushing, but it’s the same thing with Posp."

"We want him to play"

