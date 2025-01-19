Say What - 'Great Way To Finish The Trip'

Ryan Huska on the 3-1 win over the Jets:

"We hung in there. One, we got a powerplay goal from Kuzy, which I think was an important thing for us as a team, but also him as a player. I think the other thing that we can build on is we had a night where we had a clean sheet on the penalty kill, and we haven’t had that in a little while so there’s a positive. And then - hey - the third period was a tough period for us. But you can see why they’re a good team, they pushed in the third period and when we needed him, our goaltender was our best player tonight."

On what he got from Dustin Wolf in goal:

"Kinda like we were hoping we would get out of him. The last game he played in St. Louis, there was a couple goals that we felt went by him that aren’t typical goals that beat him. His track record, whether it’s the American League or at this level, is after a game that he may not be happy with, he comes back with a really good one, and we did get that from him tonight."

On Andrei Kuzmenko's goal and if it reinforces his message to shoot:

"I hope so. Look at the shot, right? He’s a smart player, so sometimes he likes to have people around the net when he shoots the puck, because he feels like there’s a greater chance for it to go in which totally makes sense. I look at his shot as a bit of a weapon that can create some second opportunities as well, if it doesn’t happen to go in. Scored a big goal for us tonight."