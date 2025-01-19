Say What - 'Great Way To Finish The Trip'

What was said after the Flames knocked off the Jets 3-1

250118_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
By Calgary Flames Staff

Matt Coronato on beating the Jets:

"It feels good, it’s an important game at the end of the road trip. They’re a good team. I thought Wolfie played really, really good and gave us a chance to win. Definitely a great way to finish the trip."

On where he ranks Dustin Wolf performance from what he's seen in the past:

"It’s up there, he was really, really good tonight and made some huge, huge saves. Not much more to say, he was really good."

On the other factors that played into the victory:

"I thought we got to our game, I thought we were hard in our battles, we had some good O zone shifts. I think it’s just about playing fast, and moving our feet and getting to our fore-check, which is what we want to do."

"I thought we got to our game"

Andrei Kuzmenko on the win:

"We played a good game. Wolfie, a lot of big saves, is very important for us. A good win, against the best team in the league. Very interesting game."

On finding the back of the net in the second period:

"For me, it’s not easy, right? Keep working. Not easy for mentality, up-down, up-down. It’s not easy, but keep smiling, keep working. You play with good team, great people, great humans. I like it. I enjoy this moment."

"Keep smiling"

Dustin Wolf on his 38-save performance:

"Feels good. We wanted to bounce back from our last effort. To get an opportunity to go back in there and beat the team that’s scoring a lot of goals, and they’ve put up a lot of points in the standings so far. This one feels good."

On bouncing back after a loss Thursday in St. Louis:

"Anytime you win, it’s a good day. You just kinda focus on slowing down, being more patient. That’s all it is. There’s such minor things that creep into your game every so often, just kinda revert back to the basics, get back to the way you know how you’re able to play. Super-glad we were able to get those two points."

On getting two points in Winnipeg:

"This was a great opportunity for us to kinda show what we’re made of. There’s a lot of belief in this room, and there’s some games that maybe we’re not super happy with - with our performance, or our start, or not putting together a full 60 - and I think today was a great example of, we just hung around with them, scored one more than them. That’s hockey, that’s the best part about it, is it can go either way, glad we were on the good, receiving end of two points tonight."

"Anytime you win, it’s a good day"

Blake Coleman on ending the trip on a winning note:

"We were a little disappointed with our result in St. Louis, obviously games that we knew we needed to win and couldn’t come up with one. Just made this game that much more important. I thought start to finish, the effort and commitment to winning was definitely there tonight."

On Wolf's performance in goal:

"He was awesome. Just makes really tough saves look really routine, and really easy. Definitely a calming presence for us. Some of the back-door stops he made tonight, it’s fun to watch honestly. It takes a little bit of the stress out of it for us, honestly. He’s obviously a huge part of why we come out with two points."

"Pressure was pretty good tonight"

Ryan Huska on the 3-1 win over the Jets:

"We hung in there. One, we got a powerplay goal from Kuzy, which I think was an important thing for us as a team, but also him as a player. I think the other thing that we can build on is we had a night where we had a clean sheet on the penalty kill, and we haven’t had that in a little while so there’s a positive. And then - hey - the third period was a tough period for us. But you can see why they’re a good team, they pushed in the third period and when we needed him, our goaltender was our best player tonight."

On what he got from Dustin Wolf in goal:

"Kinda like we were hoping we would get out of him. The last game he played in St. Louis, there was a couple goals that we felt went by him that aren’t typical goals that beat him. His track record, whether it’s the American League or at this level, is after a game that he may not be happy with, he comes back with a really good one, and we did get that from him tonight."

On Andrei Kuzmenko's goal and if it reinforces his message to shoot:

"I hope so. Look at the shot, right? He’s a smart player, so sometimes he likes to have people around the net when he shoots the puck, because he feels like there’s a greater chance for it to go in which totally makes sense. I look at his shot as a bit of a weapon that can create some second opportunities as well, if it doesn’t happen to go in. Scored a big goal for us tonight."

"Goaltender was our best player"

