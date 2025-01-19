Say What - 'Great Way To Finish The Trip'

Matt Coronato on beating the Jets:
"It feels good, it’s an important game at the end of the road trip. They’re a good team. I thought Wolfie played really, really good and gave us a chance to win. Definitely a great way to finish the trip."
On where he ranks Dustin Wolf performance from what he's seen in the past:
"It’s up there, he was really, really good tonight and made some huge, huge saves. Not much more to say, he was really good."
On the other factors that played into the victory:
"I thought we got to our game, I thought we were hard in our battles, we had some good O zone shifts. I think it’s just about playing fast, and moving our feet and getting to our fore-check, which is what we want to do."