Say What - 'Gotta Bear Down'

What was said ahead of Saturday's tilt against the Kings

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Ryan Huska on getting Rory Kerins acclimatized:

"Part of it’s getting him around the coaching staff, for us, around the players, around some meetings, having a chance to get himself on the ice in a practice; I think creating a little bit of familiarity so it’s not all brand-new for him when he comes up here. And as I said yesterday, he’s going to get himself into the game, it’s just a matter of when. So it’s just a matter of getting to know the player a little bit more - both ways - from him to us, and us to him."

On Yegor Sharangovich's play of late:

"We feel like it’s coming, maybe it’s a little bit like the penalty-kill, like you’re starting to see some of the underlying numbers get better for him. He’s shooting the puck again, he’s getting some chances, so I do feel like it’s getting better. Now, he’s got an opportunity in the middle of the ice to handle the puck a little bit more, so it’s a challenge to him to make sure that he helps drive that line forward now."

On how Sharangovich is handling his recent dry spell:

"He masks the frustration very well. He’s a very even-keeled guy, and I think that sometimes can play to his advantage in situations. Sometimes you like to see him snap a stick or something, but that’s just not his personality, but when he comes in, he knows that when the chances are there, he’s feeling that things will turn for him. He’s smart enough to recognize now, if the chances aren’t there, he’s got to do something different. So when we’ve sat with him the last little while, he’s recognizing the chances are there and I do believe he knows that it’s coming soon."

Blake Coleman on the week that was:

"It’s been a strange couple days, and obviously your heart goes out to everybody that’s involved in Los Angeles, and what they’re going through. Obviously, they made the right decision in not playing that game; at the end of the day we’ve just got to figure out a way to get home, and regroup. We had the late flight, get in at four in the morning or whatever it is, and we get the whole next day to recover and get back on track. I think we’ve had enough time now to get our wits about us, and to get ready for a real good team coming in here tonight."

On using home ice to their advantage against the Kings:

"We play our game at home. I think even the last game we dropped here, it’s a game we feel really good about aside from our special teams, felt that we deserved to win that game. We don’t have to change much, we play that hard brand of hockey with four lines rolling, we’ve gotten great goaltending here. Not much needs to change, we know what we’re gvoing to face tonight. It’s a tight-checking team, and goals will be at a premium I would imagine, so just gotta bear down on the opportunity."

On Backlund and Andersson making the Flames' Quarter Century Team:

"Some of our young guys weren’t sure who some of the players were on there, I think the gap is getting big. They definitely are proud, I’ll give it to ‘em. It’s well-deserved."

Mikael Backlund on getting back on track at home:

"We’ve been a good team at home, just gotta keep doing that. Have a good start, and find a way to get that win tonight. It’s like a playoff game, we’re chasing these guys. They’re playing well, and we’re a good home team, so gotta find a way to get that win here to close the gap."

On being named to the Flames' Quarter Century Team:

"It’s an honour. Some really good names beside mine there, so I’m really proud to be part of that group. There’s been a lot of good players come here to Calgary - playing in his century - feels really special to be part of that group, for sure."

Related Content

5 Things - Flames vs. Kings

Flames Quarter-Century First and Second Teams 

News Feed

5 Things - Flames vs. Kings

'Brings Back All Those Great Memories'

'It's Pretty Cool'

Flames Quarter-Century First and Second Teams 

Zary Injury Update 

Flames Host Indigenous Celebration

'Long Road To Get Here'

Flames Recall Rory Kerins

Wednesday's Game In LA Postponed

The Good, Great & The Ugly

Say What - 'Something For Us To Build On'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Ducks

Say What - 'It Lights Up The Room'

5 Things - Flames @ Ducks

Certified Hockey Mom

‘Made Of Good Stuff’

The Farm Report - 06.01.25

Flames Mourn Passing Of Al MacNeil