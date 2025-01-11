Say What - 'Gotta Bear Down'

Ryan Huska on getting Rory Kerins acclimatized:

"Part of it’s getting him around the coaching staff, for us, around the players, around some meetings, having a chance to get himself on the ice in a practice; I think creating a little bit of familiarity so it’s not all brand-new for him when he comes up here. And as I said yesterday, he’s going to get himself into the game, it’s just a matter of when. So it’s just a matter of getting to know the player a little bit more - both ways - from him to us, and us to him."

On Yegor Sharangovich's play of late:

"We feel like it’s coming, maybe it’s a little bit like the penalty-kill, like you’re starting to see some of the underlying numbers get better for him. He’s shooting the puck again, he’s getting some chances, so I do feel like it’s getting better. Now, he’s got an opportunity in the middle of the ice to handle the puck a little bit more, so it’s a challenge to him to make sure that he helps drive that line forward now."

On how Sharangovich is handling his recent dry spell:

"He masks the frustration very well. He’s a very even-keeled guy, and I think that sometimes can play to his advantage in situations. Sometimes you like to see him snap a stick or something, but that’s just not his personality, but when he comes in, he knows that when the chances are there, he’s feeling that things will turn for him. He’s smart enough to recognize now, if the chances aren’t there, he’s got to do something different. So when we’ve sat with him the last little while, he’s recognizing the chances are there and I do believe he knows that it’s coming soon."