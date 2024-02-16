Say What - 'Gotta Be Better'

What was said following the loss to the Sharks

By Calgary Flames Staff
MacKenzie Weegar on the loss:

"That’s the explanation I can give, disappointing. We thought it was going to be an easy game, then we just got out-worked, and out-competed, and that’s not normally like us."

On defensive-zone turnovers against the Sharks:

"Just not playing hard, hard with the puck, not executing; trying to force plays that aren’t there when you can just make the simple play. That kind of led to the downfall as well, making plays that weren’t there, thinking that it was going to be an easy game. That starts on the back end with myself included, gotta be better for sure."

"We just got out-worked, and out-competed"

Jonathan Huberdeau on whether they overlooked the Sharks:

"Probably never going to say that before the game, but the way we showed up, kinda felt like that. Especially in front of our fans; just didn’t compete, they took it to us."

On underperforming on the powerplay:

"We have to come out with more execution, work harder out there; big goal by Backs at the end of the second, take us within one and a big powerplay early in the third. We didn’t make it, then after they scored, a couple bounces. On the powerplay, we’ve got to be better."

"They took it to us"

Dustin Wolf on the loss:

"I think rough is a good way to put it. It’s one of those where you know, you make some saves, next thing you know, a couple are in your net, you got a couple bounces that don’t go your way. That’s the nature of hockey and the National Hockey League, it’s a hard league to play in. You know it sucks, but you’ve got to look at it as a great opportunity to go back and look, see some fixes, and go from there."

On being able to shake off adversity:

"I’d like to say that’s one of my strengths in my game, I think today was a frustrating one, to say the least. But at the same time, like I said, it’s a great opportunity to learn, and go from there."

"I think today was a frustrating one"

Ryan Huska on takeaways from the loss:

"In regards to the game, not a lot. I think the one area that I’m most disappointed in was the lack of competitiveness from our team tonight, and you can’t say that very often about our group. That one stings a little bit, Xs and Os don’t mean a thing if there’s no compete."

On missed opportunities with the man advantage:

"The one thing I guess too, when you look at this game, the powerplay opportunities, we had an opportunity with three in a row, and we didn’t really do much of anything with any of our powerplays, and there’s situations where we could have worked to really put a nail in a team with a few good powerplays there, and that’s something that didn’t happen tonight and I think that kind of shifted the momentum of our team a little bit, for sure."

"That one stings a little bit"

