Say What - 'Gotta Be Better'

MacKenzie Weegar on the loss:

"That’s the explanation I can give, disappointing. We thought it was going to be an easy game, then we just got out-worked, and out-competed, and that’s not normally like us."

On defensive-zone turnovers against the Sharks:

"Just not playing hard, hard with the puck, not executing; trying to force plays that aren’t there when you can just make the simple play. That kind of led to the downfall as well, making plays that weren’t there, thinking that it was going to be an easy game. That starts on the back end with myself included, gotta be better for sure."