Flames Fall To Sharks

Calgary loses 6-3 to San Jose

gamer
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames returned to the Scotiabank Saddledome Thursday after a four-game road trip, losing 6-3 to the visiting Sharks.

Nazem Kadri, Mikael Backlund and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for Calgary, which fell to 25-24-5 on the season.

Dustin Wolf got the start in net, backed up by Jacob Markstrom, and finished the night with 25 saves.

The Flames got on the board just over four minutes into the tilt on a 3-on-2 rush, Martin Pospisil’s long snapper serving up a juicy rebound on the save by Mackenzie Blackwood and going off the skate of Kadri as he drove the net.

Kadri buries the rebound after Pospisil makes a smart play off the rush

Less than a minute later, Jonathan Huberdeau was sprung on a breakaway but Blackwood got his toe to the post to deny his backhand/forehand deke.

Andrew Mangiapane had a breakaway later in the frame with under five to go but his shot was swallowed up by the Sharks netminder.

Calgary went 0-for-2 on the powerplay in the first (and were blanked on five attempts in the tilt) but had two great looks on the second advantage: Blackwood making a big stop on Yegor Sharangovich’s one-timer from the slot on the zone entry, then Backlund ripping a one-timer off the post from the right faceoff dot.

The Sharks got two goals courtesy of Mikael Granlund and Justin Bailey in the first 7:50 of the middle stanza, both following giveaways deep in the Flames zone.

The visitors then made it 3-0 after a weird play where Wolf appeared to stop a puck during a net-front scramble. However, the whistle went 34 seconds later and it was reviewed, the puck shown to have crossed the goal-line, the goal credited to Luke Kunin.

The Flames got back within one with 19.4 seconds left, Backlund circling behind the net and out near the right faceoff circle and wiring one past Blackwood.

Just after the puck crossed, Calen Addison had thrown Mangiapane into his goalie and San Jose challenged citing goaltender interference.

After a long review, the goal stood giving Calgary a powerplay for the final ticks and the beginning of the third.

The captain gets a friendly bounce as the Flames close the deficit

San Jose rattled off three in the third period – two from Filip Zadina and one from Kunin – before Kuzmenko scored his third in five games since joining the team in a trade with the Canucks.

Tanev spots Kuzmenko for the backdoor tip

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Cole Schwindt - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf - Starter
Jacob Markstrom

They Said It:

Coming soon!

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, SJS 31

Powerplay: CGY 0-5, SJS 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 53.2%, SJS 46.8%

Blocked Shots: CGY 17, SJS 18

Hits: CGY 15, SJS 14

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 21, SJS 26

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 14, SJS 5

IMG_0923 copy
IMG_0932 copy
IMG_0884 copy
IMG_0887 copy
IMG_0927 copy
+40 IMG_0883 copy
IMG_0933 copy
IMG_0886 copy
IMG_0896 copy
IMG_0901 copy
IMG_0936 copy
IMG_0904 copy
IMG_0897 copy
IMG_0921 copy
IMG_0919 copy
IMG_0914 copy
IMG_0913 copy
IMG_0953 copy
IMG_0973 copy
IMG_0978 copy
IMG_0966 copy
IMG_0958 copy
IMG_0957 copy
IMG_0949 copy
IMG_0952 copy
IMG_0951 copy
IMG_0959 copy
IMG_1007 copy
IMG_1067 copy
IMG_1033 copy
IMG_1061 copy
IMG_1017 copy
IMG_1005 copy
IMG_1022 copy
IMG_1036 copy
IMG_1023 copy
IMG_1116 copy
IMG_1112 copy
IMG_1115 copy
IMG_1101 copy
IMG_1110 copy
IMG_1082 copy
IMG_1096 copy
IMG_1118 copy
IMG_1100 copy
IMG_1080 copy

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Sharks 15.02.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action against San Jose. Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames continue this four-game homestand when they host the Red Wings in a Saturday afternoon matinee at 2 p.m. Click for tickets

News Feed

FlamesTV Podcast - 'We Just Got Outworked'

Say What - 'Gotta Be Better'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

'It's How I Play'

Say What - 'Non-Negotiables'

5 Things - Flames vs. Sharks

'Show My Maximum'

Say What - 'Play With Pace'

Practice Notebook - 14.02.24

Flames Recall Cole Schwindt

Flames Foundation, APPLE Schools Team Up

Flames Assign Cole Schwindt To Wranglers

Future Watch Update - 13.02.24

Say What - 'Wasn't Our Night'

Streak Snapped

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Rangers

Markstrom Named NHL's First Star Of The Week

'All Five Guys Hunting'