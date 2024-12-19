Say What - 'Going To Be A Tough Battle'

The buzz ahead of Thursday's tilt between the Flames and Senators

2-1
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Rasmus Andersson on closing the homestand out strongly:

"I kinda felt like we gave a point away against Boston, right, especially after the start. Two games before Christmas, let’s finish it off on the right way. We’re playing a hot team right now, they’ve been playing really well as of late, good goaltending and their top guys are producing. It’s going to be a tough battle tonight. Gotta come off to a good start."

On his pairing with Kevin Bahl:

"We’ve been playing really well the whole season. Last three out of four games - I thought we were really good against Florida - the three before that we haven’t really been at our best. We’ve just got to bounce back and finish the two games off before Christmas, just re-charge and come back even stronger. We’ve got two games left, we’ve got to make it our two best ones."

"It’s going to be a tough battle tonight"

Nazem Kadri on how to gain positive momentum in the face-off circle:

"You just try to tie up, close your eyes, and hopefully it bounces on you. Just try to dig in a little bit. I think face-offs are probably one of the toughest parts about the game, starting every shift with a 1-on-1 battle. Sometimes you need some help, but I think as centremen, we’ve got to do a better job at just kinda digging in a little bit."

On facing the Senators:

"They’re a hot team, playing really well, obviously getting terrific goaltending. Gotta try and get to him and create some tough saves. They’re a team that offensively, is obviously very high-octane, and has a lot of talent up front. We’re going to have to do a great job defensively tonight."

"We’re going to have to do a great job defensively tonight"

Ryan Huska on the challenges presented by Ottawa:

"They’re playing really good hockey right now, one from their goaltender. He’s been very good for them over the last little while, but I think that’s also an indicator of how they’re playing in front of him. They’re a tight group defensively right now, but they still have the offensive players that can score goals. This is a great challenge for us tonight, which I’m looking forward to, and I know our team is as well."

On his team having no powerplays in two of the last three games:

"When we get into situations like that, you always push the players to make sure you’re earning those, and that’s by moving your feet and trying to make teams defend. A tired team typically takes penalties, so you try to push them on that. Every year, I think you go through a stretch where you’re not getting a lot of them, we’re in that right now, but it’s up to us to make sure we earn those calls by moving our feet and really being a hard team to play against."

"This is a great challenge for us tonight"

