Say What - 'Going To Be A Tough Battle'

Rasmus Andersson on closing the homestand out strongly:

"I kinda felt like we gave a point away against Boston, right, especially after the start. Two games before Christmas, let’s finish it off on the right way. We’re playing a hot team right now, they’ve been playing really well as of late, good goaltending and their top guys are producing. It’s going to be a tough battle tonight. Gotta come off to a good start."

On his pairing with Kevin Bahl:

"We’ve been playing really well the whole season. Last three out of four games - I thought we were really good against Florida - the three before that we haven’t really been at our best. We’ve just got to bounce back and finish the two games off before Christmas, just re-charge and come back even stronger. We’ve got two games left, we’ve got to make it our two best ones."