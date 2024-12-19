5 Things - Flames vs. Senators

1. Defending The Fortress

It should come as no surprise the Flames' two goaltenders were front and centre with the media Wednesday morning, as Calgary prepares for its penultimate pre-holiday contest against Ottawa at the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

After all, the play of Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar has been a big factor in the Flames' 15-11-6 record to date - in particular their play at the friendly confines of the 'Dome.

The duo has combined for a quartet of clean sheets - the most by any NHL club on its home playing surface so far this season.

That's a stat the C of Red can get behind.

With one of the better home records in the Western Conference, the fans have had plenty of opportunity too, to show their support and appreciation for the local club.

And those cheers, that vigour, has not gone unnoticed.

"Every time you get to play at home, it’s awesome," Wolf said Wednesday. "It’s a great building to play in, there’s an atmosphere, and obviously our fans are terrific, and very supportive.

"I feel very, very comfortable playing here at home."

Three seasons ago, Calgary won 25 times at the 'Dome, making it one of the most difficult buildings in the league for opposing teams to try and claim points.

This season, the Flames are on pace for similar numbers, with 11 victories from their first 17 contests at the venerable old barn.

There are just two more opportunities to add to that total before the NHL goes on holidays early next week: tonight, against a surging Senators squad, and Saturday afternoon against one of the game's brightest young stars in Connor Bedard.

If this Calgary crew wants to continue proving the pundits wrong, for Wolf, there's no place like home to do it.

"These are the games you want to take advantage of, when we’re at home," he said. We should have the advantage in that regard.

"If we can keep the good things rolling at home, I think we’re setting ourselves up for success down the road."