Say What - 'Found A Way'

Ryan Huska on the message after the first period:
"It was more of just ‘We’re fine, stay out of the penalty box’ type thing, and start playing our game. When you looked at our first period, I felt like we played a panicked period, we didn’t have a lot of composure and it resulted in all the powerplays. I’m really happy that they stuck with it, didn’t go away, and we found a way to get a couple points."
On the difference in his team's game after period one:
"I think we just started to play a little bit more responsibly, we had numbers above the puck. I think the composure started to creep back into our game once we scored that second goal. It was an entertaining game, it just kinda took off from there."
On the lessons learned from the comeback win:
"I hope a lot, and I hope they recognize one period is not how we’re going to play to have success, and the other periods, if we can eliminate a few mistakes that we made, (were) pretty good periods of hockey from us, so we’d like to see them kind of replicate that going forward. It gives us a little bit of ammo, too. If you do things the right way, you give yourself an opportunity to have success."