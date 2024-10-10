Say What - 'Found A Way'

Connor Zary on the message after the first:

"We saw one of our guys go down, I think that’s always tough and puts you in the back seat a little bit, and makes you a little worried. After that, after we came in and regrouped, and just talked about if we get back to our gameplan 5-on-5, we’d be fine. I think we saw a lot of what we have in this dressing room, going into that second and into the third, and kind of just rattling off shift by shift, and building from that."

On his group's resilience:

"I think that’s the mentality we have to have all year. We’re going to go down a bit, we’re going to get knocked down, but we’re always going to keep coming back. I just think little things like that, it almost helps us moving forward."