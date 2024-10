It was a rocky start, though.

The hosts took a 4-1 lead into the first intermission, scoring twice on the man-advantage.

Brock Boeser finished the frame with two tallies for Vancouver, the last of which came off a tap-in in front of the Calgary net with 2:42 left on the clock.

Mantha got the Flames on the board late in the period with a pretty individual effort. The winger stepped out of the penalty box, stole the puck at his own blue line then strode in alone on the Canucks net, slipping a backhand shot past Vancouver netminder Arturs Silovs for his first goal in a Calgary uniform.