Say What - 'Finish The Game'

Nazem Kadri on another comeback win:

"Great win. Resilient. Third-period comeback. Down but not out, that’s been the Flames way this year."

On what shifted heading into the third period:

"Maybe a little more pressure, started to get a little more aggressive and take our shots. I felt like we passed up some opportunities in the first 40 minutes. We knew we were due for a powerplay call in the third period, so the powerplay got us a huge goal, tied the game."

On what he was thinking on his overtime breakaway:

"Finish the game. Hopin’ it’s a game winner. The ice was a little chewed up, it started to roll a little bit. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t just a little bit concerned. Was able to finish the move off; we needed that second point."