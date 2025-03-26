Say What - 'Finish The Game'

The buzz following a Flames 4-3 OT win at the 'Dome

250325_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri on another comeback win:

"Great win. Resilient. Third-period comeback. Down but not out, that’s been the Flames way this year."

On what shifted heading into the third period:

"Maybe a little more pressure, started to get a little more aggressive and take our shots. I felt like we passed up some opportunities in the first 40 minutes. We knew we were due for a powerplay call in the third period, so the powerplay got us a huge goal, tied the game."

On what he was thinking on his overtime breakaway:

"Finish the game. Hopin’ it’s a game winner. The ice was a little chewed up, it started to roll a little bit. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t just a little bit concerned. Was able to finish the move off; we needed that second point."

"Needed that second point"

Dustin Wolf on Kadri's performance:

"These games are do or die, so you need guys to step up. He’s been a very integral part of exactly that. He’s scoring goals exactly when we need them, and that’s exactly what we need down the stretch, here."

On his group's belief:

"There’s a fight in this room. It doesn’t matter if we have a good period, a bad period, we come out the next one. Especially in the third period, we were playing really well. This time of year, it doesn’t really matter what happens, you’ve just got to find a way to win hockey games. Some are gonna be pretty, some aren’t; if we’re able to get two points at the end of the night, that’s all we care about."

On what he was thinking on Kadri's breakaway in OT:

"I had my stick on my head and I was praying to God he was going to put it in the net. I mean, if there’s anyone on a breakaway, I know he’s gonna score. He did just that. I was glad we were able to get a whistle in overtime, to get him back out of the box. It just worked out very nicely."

"There's a fight in this room"

Blake Coleman on his team's character:

"Just resilient. I think we just always have that belief, guys are stepping up at big times. I think even down one in the third, we felt like we were gonna find our way back into the game. Just opportunistic goals, saves when we need ‘em, honestly it just boils down to the will to win."

On Kadri and his game-breaking ability:

"He’s an old dog, huh? Some guys just have that clutch gene, that ‘it’ gene. They want the puck on their stick in a big moment. They’ve got the calmness and poise with it to make the play that they need to make. When I say that guys are hungry to win, and push for this playoff race, he’s right at the front of it."

On what changed from period two to period three:

"Just that urgency. We talk about urgent, not desperate. I thought guys were simple, we got to our game in the third - got away from it the last five, six minutes of the second - but our team’s got a pretty good finger on the pulse, we knew. We knew that’s not the way we need to play if we’re gonna find ways to win. To everyone’s credit, they flipped the switch, and I thought we took control for that third period."

"Some guys just have that clutch gene"

Morgan Frost on the victory over the Kraken:

"I think for most of the first and second period, we weren’t completely playing our game. There were flashes, but it kinda lacked a little energy. I think we just felt good going into the third period - we felt like we were going to come back. Some big plays were made, got the crowd going, and I thought we played a pretty good third period. Obviously want to lock it down at the end, there, you don’t want to bring it to overtime. But when you’ve got Kadri in OT, I think you’re good."

On what the bench was feeling on the OT breakaway:

"I actually had Lombo beside me - I think it was Lombo, it mighta been Colesy - but from the red line, you knew what was gonna happen. That’s a pretty special move right there."

On the team's resiliency

I think you credit a lot of that to our leadership group. We never really felt like we weren’t going to win that game, even being down going into the third. It’s just no-quit hockey, I think. Obviously we’d like to play with leads a little bit more, and try and hold leads, but I think it shows the resiliency when we’re coming back late in games like that. Good leadership, and those guys kinda will us through.

"We just felt good going into the third period, we felt like we were going to come back"

Ryan Huska on the 4-3 overtime win:

"I thought the first period was good for us, there was probably half of the second period - after we took the too many men on the ice penalty - I didn’t like the rest of the second period, I thought we lost a lot of pace in our game. But I really liked the third, and of course I liked the finish."

On Kadri's performance:

"He scores big goals for us, like even the powerplay goal, that’s a huge goal at that time of the game. I didn’t like that he was sitting in the box for that length of time, but sometimes you stand and watch the players that are in the league - and Naz is one of them - pressure coming from behind, he still has the composure to make a great play on a breakaway in overtime like that, that’s just a really big goal from one of our leaders, and one of the guys we lean on in those situations."

On his players elevating their level:

"This is like our playoff, so I think we’re seeing playoff Naz, we’re seeing playoff Huby, there’s different players that we’re seeing right now because they understand the situation that we’re in. We have to find a way to get as many points as we can, whether you’re up or you’re down, you have to make sure you find a way to stay in games, like we did tonight."

"I really liked the third, and of course I liked the finish"

