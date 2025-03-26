Half Man, Half Amazing

Kadri ties it, wins it for Flames in dramatic victory

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Cardiac? Probably.

Kad-iac? ABSOLUTELY.

Nazem Kadri helped will the Flames to yet another dramatic win, scoring twice - including his second overtime goal inside a week as Calgary knocked off Seattle 4-3 in dramatic fashion inside the Scotiabank Saddledome Tuesday night.

The OT winner - the 300th of Kadri's NHL career - helped the Flames keep pace with the Blues in the Western Conference wild card race.

The victory, though, was a collective effort - one that included 26 saves from Dustin Wolf, plus solo markers from Adam Klapka and Rasmus Andersson.

Go behind the scenes after dramatic OT victory

In fact, it was Klapka's fourth line that helped set the tone in the first period, every time they hit the ice. Klapka had the first good chance for the locals from just outside the blue paint past the five-minute mark, then linemate Ryan Lomberg was thwarted by Seattle starter Joey Daccord shortly after.

The momentum for the trio carried on from there, with Klapka reaping the rewards at 10:58.

He skated the puck into the Kraken zone, narrowly avoiding a calamitous collision with Seattle defender Cale Fleury - who went flying into the boards - but Klapka regrouped, kept hold of the disc and drove Daccord’s net before smacking a rebound attempt home for his second goal of the season.

Klapka opens the scoring against Kraken, beating Joey Daccord

Morgan Frost had a glorious chance before the period was through. On a Flames rush, winger Matt Coronato floated the puck into space in the middle of the ice for Frost to skate onto, and from there, the centreman knifed the puck on goal. Daccord, who surrendered goals to Frost in each of the previous two meetings between the two sides, stayed equal to the task, as the Flames took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Calgary also blocked six shots in period one, two by defender Rasmus Andersson, another by Joel Farabee off a right point blast that forced the Flames winger to struggle back to the bench.

Wolf was forced into a pair of tricky saves in the second period. First, he stoned Brandon Montour with a glove stop after the Kraken defenceman was sent in alone on goal after being freed from the penalty box.

Later in the period, Wolf stopped Fleury at the tail end of a three-man passing play; Fleury made his way to the front of the net, but Wolf got down to parry away his redirect opportunity.

But the visitors scored twice in the latter half of the stanza to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Jaden Schwartz capitalized on a Seattle powerplay, and then with 1:18 left on the clock, Tye Kartye gave the Kraken the lead after his snapshot from the left wing found paydirt.

Seattle outshot Calgary 12-10 in period two.

But these Flames just love comebacks, don’t they?

And Tuesday was no exception - the latest bit of third-period drama spurred on by a double-minor penalty to Montour, after the Kraken d-man caught Matt Coronato in the mouth with the shaft of his stick.

Just over three minutes into the man-advantage, Kadri ripped home his 27th of the season, patiently waiting to pick his spot, then doing exactly that from the right circle.

Kadri ties game up in the third period on the man advantage

Two minutes later, the locals struck again, when Andersson belted home a shot from the right point - then stared down an unsuspecting Kraken fan to his right - to give Calgary a 3-2 lead.

Andersson scores a long-ranger in the third

That goal did not round out the night's offence, though.

The Kraken answered back with 90 seconds left on the clock through Jordan Eberle - the Seattle captain tying the game at 3-3 with his ninth of the season, forcing the clubs to a third overtime session in the four-game season series.

Chances for Frost and Jonathan Huberdeau went begging, while at the other end, Wolf stoned both Shane Wright and Andre Burakovsky with positionally-sound stops.

His next save, off defenceman Vince Dunn, quickly turned the other way, and into a breakaway chance for Kadri.

And he made ZERO mistake.

Despite the puck doing its best to bobble on end, he coolly kept his composure, faked backhand then shifted to the forehand, dragging the puck past Daccord's right pad and into the yawning cage.

Clutch Kadri scores another game-winner in overtime

The Flames outshot the Kraken 37-29 overall, Kadri leading the way with seven shots on target.

Frost went 9-13 in the face-off dot, while Klapka and MacKenzie Weegar led the team with five hits apiece.

Coronato skated in his 100th career NHL game, and finished the contest with two assists.

Highlights, interviews and analysis of the game

The Lineup:

Forwards

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Yegor Sharangovich - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Daniil Miromanov

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf (starter)

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"There's a fight in this room"

"Needed that second point"

"I really liked the third, and of course I liked the finish"

"We just felt good going into the third period, we felt like we were going to come back"

"Some guys just have that clutch gene"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 37, SEA 29

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, SEA 1-4

Faceoffs: CGY 53.4%, SEA 46.6%

Blocked Shots: CGY 12, SEA 26

Hits: CGY 27, SEA 23

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 20, SEA 19

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 12, SEA 6

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Kraken 25.03.25

Photos by Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames wrap up this mini two-game homestand Thursday night versus Dallas at 7 p.m. CLICK FOR TICKETS

