Half Man, Half Amazing

Morgan Frost had a glorious chance before the period was through. On a Flames rush, winger Matt Coronato floated the puck into space in the middle of the ice for Frost to skate onto, and from there, the centreman knifed the puck on goal. Daccord, who surrendered goals to Frost in each of the previous two meetings between the two sides, stayed equal to the task, as the Flames took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Calgary also blocked six shots in period one, two by defender Rasmus Andersson, another by Joel Farabee off a right point blast that forced the Flames winger to struggle back to the bench.

Wolf was forced into a pair of tricky saves in the second period. First, he stoned Brandon Montour with a glove stop after the Kraken defenceman was sent in alone on goal after being freed from the penalty box.

Later in the period, Wolf stopped Fleury at the tail end of a three-man passing play; Fleury made his way to the front of the net, but Wolf got down to parry away his redirect opportunity.

But the visitors scored twice in the latter half of the stanza to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

Jaden Schwartz capitalized on a Seattle powerplay, and then with 1:18 left on the clock, Tye Kartye gave the Kraken the lead after his snapshot from the left wing found paydirt.

Seattle outshot Calgary 12-10 in period two.

But these Flames just love comebacks, don’t they?

And Tuesday was no exception - the latest bit of third-period drama spurred on by a double-minor penalty to Montour, after the Kraken d-man caught Matt Coronato in the mouth with the shaft of his stick.

Just over three minutes into the man-advantage, Kadri ripped home his 27th of the season, patiently waiting to pick his spot, then doing exactly that from the right circle.