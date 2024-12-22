Say What - 'Feels Good Before A Break'

The buzz following the Flames' 6-4 win over the Blackhawks

241221_SayWhat
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Blake Coleman on the victory over the Blackhawks:

"We made it pretty exciting for the fans, holiday special. It was a good game. Obviously, the third, a lot we could clean up. A win’s a win at home, we’ll take it."

On ending the homestand with a win:

"Anytime you’ve got multiple days to sit on something, you want it to be a good thought, and some momentum going into the other side of it. We had these five games … did a good enough job to keep ourselves in the picture here. We’re going to take advantage of this break, it’s something that I don’t think I’ve ever had in my time in the league. Put hockey on the back-burner for a few days and enjoy some quality time with some family."

Matt Coronato on the win:

"Feels good. It was a little scary, maybe, in the third, but I thought the team played really well. Feels good before a break."

On his line with Backlund and Coleman:

"Sometimes you’re in good spots, and the puck comes to you, and sometimes it doesn’t, maybe. But I thought Backs and Colesy played great, I thought we were working hard. Happy with the effort."

Nazem Kadri on the win over Chicago:

"Loved the start of our game, I think we had a great first period, obviously nice to get off to a one- or two-goal lead. Made it a little closer than we would have liked towards the end. Win’s a win, we’ll take those two points, and those are big points going into the break."

On his chemistry with Jonathan Huberdeau:

"We’ve got a brother-type relationship. We just want to make each other better. I think we’re starting to read off each other well, and just understanding where we’re going to be in certain times. It’s really paying off, and he’s playing great, so I’m happy to see that."

Ryan Huska on the 6-4 victory over the Blackhawks:

"I thought the effort was fine, these games, you never know as a coach what you’re going to get on a 2:00 start. I thought the effort for the first couple periods was fine, then I thought we gave them a little bit too much life in the third period, I would say, but found a way to hold on."

On Matt Coronato's increased ice-time:

"He’s playing the game the right way. I feel like he’s a threat offensively for us, as we’ve seen the last number of games. But he’s competitive with his play away from the puck as well, so I think he deserves that time. And, hey, part of it, he’s playing with Backs, and Backs usually gets the heavy workload so that factors into it a little bit, but I think he’s deserving of the increased amount of minutes that he’s been getting."

On Jonathan Huberdeau's play of late:

"I’ve seen it all year. For me, you know, the way he ended last year, there seemed to be a little bit of swagger back in his game, he’s got that again now. I think he’s enjoying who he’s playing with right now, I feel like, probably moreso for him, he feels like he can impact a game again, the way he knows that he can. What I like about him over the last couple of years is he has really committed to his play away from the puck … I think he’s a really good, all-round player now. It’s nice to see him getting rewarded again with some points, too, because that’s important for him as well."

Related Content

Merry Christmas, C of Red!

News Feed

Merry Christmas, C of Red!

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blackhawks

5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

Say What - 'Hard-Fought Game'

Tough Loss To Ottawa

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators

Game Day Notebook - 19.12.24

Say What - 'Going To Be A Tough Battle'

5 Things - Flames vs. Senators

Practice Notebook - 18.12.24

Say What - 'Got Away From Our Game'

Point Taken

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Bruins

'Priority For Me To Stay'

Say What - 'Be Above The Puck'

Flames Re-Sign Brayden Pachal

5 Things - Flames vs. Bruins

'One Of The Ultimate Team Guys'