Say What - 'Feels Good Before A Break'

Ryan Huska on the 6-4 victory over the Blackhawks:

"I thought the effort was fine, these games, you never know as a coach what you’re going to get on a 2:00 start. I thought the effort for the first couple periods was fine, then I thought we gave them a little bit too much life in the third period, I would say, but found a way to hold on."

On Matt Coronato's increased ice-time:

"He’s playing the game the right way. I feel like he’s a threat offensively for us, as we’ve seen the last number of games. But he’s competitive with his play away from the puck as well, so I think he deserves that time. And, hey, part of it, he’s playing with Backs, and Backs usually gets the heavy workload so that factors into it a little bit, but I think he’s deserving of the increased amount of minutes that he’s been getting."

On Jonathan Huberdeau's play of late:

"I’ve seen it all year. For me, you know, the way he ended last year, there seemed to be a little bit of swagger back in his game, he’s got that again now. I think he’s enjoying who he’s playing with right now, I feel like, probably moreso for him, he feels like he can impact a game again, the way he knows that he can. What I like about him over the last couple of years is he has really committed to his play away from the puck … I think he’s a really good, all-round player now. It’s nice to see him getting rewarded again with some points, too, because that’s important for him as well."