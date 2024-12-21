Merry Christmas, C of Red!

Ho-Ho-Huberdeau!

The Flames forward and Co. gave the C of Red an early Christmas present, piling up the goals in an entertaining 6-4 defeat of the visiting Blackhawks in a Saturday afternoon matinee at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Huberdeau continued to be red hot, scoring a goal and adding a helper to give him 13 points in his last 10 games, including four goals in his last six outings.

His similarly surging linemate Nazem Kadri also tallied, his fifth in his last half-dozen skates.

The pair are tied with a team-leading 13 markers this year.

"We’ve got a brother-type relationship," explained Kadri. "We just want to make each other better. I think we’re starting to read off each other well, and just understanding where we’re going to be in certain times.

"It’s really paying off, and he’s playing great, so I’m happy to see that."

Connor Zary, Matt Coronato, Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund - with an empty-netter - also scored for the Flames, while Dustin Wolf made 24 saves.

Zary, Coronato, Huberdeau, Coleman all had two points in the victory.

Calgary goes into the Christmas break with an important victory after falling in overtime in their previous two outings. They are now 16-11-7.

Chicago came into the game with a three-game win streak, the loss dropping them to 12-20-2.

Connor Bedard got a golden chance just 31 seconds in after a giveaway in the Flames zone found the puck on the young star’s stick all alone but Wolf flashed the leather.

The Flames built up a 7-1 edge in shots before the midway point, the best chance coming off a 4-on-2 rush when Jakob Pelletier shot and it was blocked by Connor Murphy, the puck coming back to him and he made a backhand pass to Jake Bean who was all alone at the backdoor but Petr Mrazek made a miraculous save with the tip of his stick blade.

Wolf didn’t see many pucks for much of the first but on the second shot for Chicago, he robbed Ilya Mikheyev as he cut across the crease all alone.

Huberdeau opened the scoring while shorthanded at 12:19. Coleman sent him off to the races with some great work on the boards and No. 10 cut hard around Frank Nazar and slid a backhand five-hole.