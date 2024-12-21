Merry Christmas, C of Red!

Huberdeau helps pace Flames to 6-4 victory over Blackhawks

winneruse
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

Ho-Ho-Huberdeau!

The Flames forward and Co. gave the C of Red an early Christmas present, piling up the goals in an entertaining 6-4 defeat of the visiting Blackhawks in a Saturday afternoon matinee at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Huberdeau continued to be red hot, scoring a goal and adding a helper to give him 13 points in his last 10 games, including four goals in his last six outings.

His similarly surging linemate Nazem Kadri also tallied, his fifth in his last half-dozen skates.

The pair are tied with a team-leading 13 markers this year.

"We’ve got a brother-type relationship," explained Kadri. "We just want to make each other better. I think we’re starting to read off each other well, and just understanding where we’re going to be in certain times.

"It’s really paying off, and he’s playing great, so I’m happy to see that."

Connor Zary, Matt Coronato, Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund - with an empty-netter - also scored for the Flames, while Dustin Wolf made 24 saves.

Zary, Coronato, Huberdeau, Coleman all had two points in the victory.

Calgary goes into the Christmas break with an important victory after falling in overtime in their previous two outings. They are now 16-11-7.

Chicago came into the game with a three-game win streak, the loss dropping them to 12-20-2.

Connor Bedard got a golden chance just 31 seconds in after a giveaway in the Flames zone found the puck on the young star’s stick all alone but Wolf flashed the leather.

The Flames built up a 7-1 edge in shots before the midway point, the best chance coming off a 4-on-2 rush when Jakob Pelletier shot and it was blocked by Connor Murphy, the puck coming back to him and he made a backhand pass to Jake Bean who was all alone at the backdoor but Petr Mrazek made a miraculous save with the tip of his stick blade.

Wolf didn’t see many pucks for much of the first but on the second shot for Chicago, he robbed Ilya Mikheyev as he cut across the crease all alone.

Huberdeau opened the scoring while shorthanded at 12:19. Coleman sent him off to the races with some great work on the boards and No. 10 cut hard around Frank Nazar and slid a backhand five-hole.

Huberdeau burns down the wing, cuts in and slips one five-hole

Just 1:07 later, Kadri beat Mrazek with a long-distance wrister, high shortside, firing it around Murphy on the fly. Kadri had picked off a pass in the neutral zone by Kevin Korchinski to start his goalscoring rush.

Kadri stays hot as he makes it 2-0 with a wrister

Mrazek sprawled out to rob Kevin Rooney in the second period off a rush by the centre and linemates Ryan Lomberg and Walker Duehr.

The Flames kept pressuring the visitors but Bedard would get Chicago on the board at 10:09 when he rifled a one-timer from Taylor Hall on a 2-on-1 after a Calgary turnover.

But just 28 seconds after it was Calgary’s Connor who scored, Zary taking a magnificent pass from Pelletier and firing it into the open cage as Alex Vlasic tried to play net. The play started with Murphy blocking a shot by Yegor Sharangovich, the puck then going to Pelletier who made the lovely look to Zary.

Pelletier sets up Zary to restore the two-goal lead

Pospisil decked Nazar in the Flames zone with a big hit, Ryan Donato dropping the mitts and jumping the Flames forward throwing punches. Pachal grabbed Donato and a scrum ensued, and when the dust settled Calgary had the powerplay.

And they made good.

Huberdeau made quick pass to Coronato at 12:40 and he made no mistake, putting the Flames up by three. Zary got the other helper.

The Bison buries to put the Flames up by three

Coleman scored at 17:51 with slick shot between his legs for his eighth of the campaign to increase the lead heading into the second intermission.

Coleman pads the lead with a nifty between-the-legs backhand

Tyler Bertuzzi scored a pair for Chicago in the third before Mikheyev tallied with 1:08 left to make things tight before Backlund iced it.

The Chase:

Episode 6 dropped last night. Check it out.

Go behind the scenes and between the boards on a four-game road trip

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Connor Zary - Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 30, CHI 28

Powerplay: CGY 1-5, CHI 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 45.5%, CHI 54.5%

Blocked Shots: CGY 19, CHI 14

Hits: CGY 26, CHI 12

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 17, CHI 23

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 4, CHI 7

*Courtesy of NaturalStatTrick

JB9A8412_wQSXrP5D
JB9A8424_lDm5VH7u
JB9A8434_hGNm3z56
JB9A8408_myrKNDhQ
JB9A8407_VzXeJiwr
+53 JB9A8410_hmVkZ8JA
JB9A8431_QRovG6rc
coleman web
lomberg web
pachal web
FTV_8786
FTV_8748
FTV_8772
FTV_8794
FTV_8782
FTV_8779
FTV_8743
FTV_8756
FTV_8745
JB9A8502_lhFscVNQ
JB9A8509_BfSkgeYs
JB9A8505_FLzWknOu
JB9A8507_uPJaCQUB
JB9A8496_r2CFLr8M
JB9A8503_oKgYI5VW
JB9A8491_Uo4miupF
JB9A8469_wFdKTSkG
JB9A8479_XsJ17DHp
JB9A8470_uKK1OoVa
JB9A8465_BJGDpbyZ
JB9A8468_4vPp6aRa
JB9A8495_suotzMe2
JB9A8498_bXiVf9nA
JB9A8480_SEMyOf2L
JB9A8499_zxJXOjDm
JB9A8504_8Z4Jxb79
JB9A8553_EKL7fHmI
JB9A8574_RDIFRL5l
JB9A8513_cpA3QNXA
JB9A8543_GyrOuNFk
JB9A8537_TqHu7VKL
JB9A8550_0i2bGdQj
JB9A8524_UF5sqFjY
JB9A8542_jnVt3a06
JB9A8531_0LIgED11
JB9A8534_QVbDkxTx
JB9A8551_Bofcsjsm
JB9A8528_KNoCVG4W
JB9A8564_kqqiWokY
JB9A8514_0N7f2L4e
JB9A8563_OnsuHeiL
JB9A8522_oEFjSVHb
JB9A8552_6loqfLNN
JB9A8562_x7lGuPVr
JB9A8643_Vj66x29u
JB9A8634_7SVryX6S
JB9A8639_alATOjht
JB9A8642_66kz5ttI
JB9A8645_eDZXl8Qk

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Blackhawks 21.12.24

Photos by Matt Daniels, Chris Wahl & Gerry Thomas

Up Next:

The Flames get a nice, little Christmas break before heading out for a two-game, back-to-back road trip to San Jose (Dec. 28, 8 p.m. MT) and Vegas (6 p.m., MT). They return home Dec. 31 to host Vancouver in a New Year's Eve tilt at 8 p.m. CLICK FOR TICKETS TO THE GAME/CLICK FOR TICKETS TO THE NYE PARTY

Featuring the work of our NextGen Jr. Photographer Jonah Walsh!

Related Content

CGY vs. CHI | Recap

News Feed

Say What - 'Feels Good Before A Break'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blackhawks

5 Things - Flames vs. Blackhawks

Say What - 'Hard-Fought Game'

Tough Loss To Ottawa

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators

Game Day Notebook - 19.12.24

Say What - 'Going To Be A Tough Battle'

5 Things - Flames vs. Senators

Practice Notebook - 18.12.24

Say What - 'Got Away From Our Game'

Point Taken

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Bruins

'Priority For Me To Stay'

Say What - 'Be Above The Puck'

Flames Re-Sign Brayden Pachal

5 Things - Flames vs. Bruins

'One Of The Ultimate Team Guys'