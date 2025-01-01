Say What - 'Dome Was Rockin'

Ryan Lomberg on the win over the Canucks:

"It was great, 'Dome was rockin’, boys were playing great, playing together. All around, it was a pretty exciting game."

On the battles in the second period:

"It means a lot when guys are sticking up for one another. It’s a sign of the brotherhood that we’re trying to get to here, and that we’re growing. It’s great. Anytime you stand up for your teammates, and you push back when you get pushed, it’s important."

On starting 2025 in a playoff berth:

"We’re not here to be in a playoff spot January 1st and then not when the season’s over. It’s great. We’re in one now, we’ve got to do what we can to stay in one and continue to climb, here. We’re proving people wrong, but we’re not proving ourselves wrong; we know what we’re capable of, especially when we play the right way. It was a good 2024 - this fraction of the season - and we’re definitely looking forward to continuing where we left off."