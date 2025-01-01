Say What - 'Dome Was Rockin'

What was said following the Flames' 3-1 win over the Canucks

241231_SayWhat post
By Calgary Flames Staff
Ryan Lomberg on the win over the Canucks:

"It was great, 'Dome was rockin’, boys were playing great, playing together. All around, it was a pretty exciting game."

On the battles in the second period:

"It means a lot when guys are sticking up for one another. It’s a sign of the brotherhood that we’re trying to get to here, and that we’re growing. It’s great. Anytime you stand up for your teammates, and you push back when you get pushed, it’s important."

On starting 2025 in a playoff berth:

"We’re not here to be in a playoff spot January 1st and then not when the season’s over. It’s great. We’re in one now, we’ve got to do what we can to stay in one and continue to climb, here. We’re proving people wrong, but we’re not proving ourselves wrong; we know what we’re capable of, especially when we play the right way. It was a good 2024 - this fraction of the season - and we’re definitely looking forward to continuing where we left off."

"It’s a sign of the brotherhood that we’re trying to get to here"

Nazem Kadri on the defensive struggle against the Canucks:

"Both teams did a pretty good job at playing some solid defence tonight, there wasn’t a whole lot of space out there today. Credit to us for sticking to it, and scoring a big goal in the third."

On playing with emotion and passion:

"I think we did that from the drop of the puck tonight, I think we were ready to play, definitely showed that physicality aspect early on in the game. We’re definitely not known as a team that’ll be pushed around, so that’s obviously good to see. That’s a huge two points for us."

On whether he's ever seen five players in a penalty box at once:

"They might have to do some renovations here at the ‘Dome, make the box a little more spacious. I haven’t seen that many guys in there, it probably doesn’t seat more than two or three comfortably."

"That’s a huge two points for us"

Connor Zary on the victory over Vancouver:

"It was a fun one, for sure. At times, it got a little sloppy, it got pretty emotional out there. I think those ones are always fun to play in, it kinda gets the juices flowing, gets the energy up, and like I said it makes the game a little choppy. It is what it is, and at the end of the day we were able to capitalize on a few plays when we needed to capitalize, and we come out with the win."

On Lomberg leading the way with energy:

"I think the guys in this locker room like to get after it a little bit like that, and obviously it starts with Lombo. He gets us going and he gets the juices flowing, whether it’s a game like that or whether it’s kind of a stale game, I think he’s a guy who we lean on for energy and to bring it like that, and you saw that tonight. I think everyone just fed off each other, and we were able to go back and forth with them, especially the emotional part of the game."

"It got pretty emotional out there"

Ryan Huska on the win against Vancouver:

"I loved it. I thought it was a great game. That’s the most emotion that we’ve had in a game, and I thought our team fed off the building. It was a fun game to be part of, for sure."

On his team handling a fiery second period:

"I think there’s always a fine line. We always want them to play with passion and emotion, and if they do it and they’re able to stay on the right side of the line, that’s awesome, and I thought tonight, they did. They were really good, making sure they didn’t cross that line and put us in a bad spot. I’m really pleased with how they handled themselves tonight."

On Kadri's goal and the group of six leaders:

"You look at the six of those guys that we talked about a lot at the beginning of the year - haven’t talked much about lately - but they’ve been the drivers of our team over the last little while, they really have. In our dressing room, on days off, practices, games, whatever the case may be, they’ve been the guys. You kinda had a feeling as the game was going on - ‘cause I thought they were a little bit quiet early on - but sometimes, when you look at Naz, you know something’s gonna happen. And that was a really big goal for us, for sure, because we haven’t scored a lot of goals off the rush this year, so it was nice to be able to get one like that."

"That's the most emotion that we've had in a game"

