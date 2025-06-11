'It's An Unbelievable Feeling'

To say the potential is, ahem – massive – would be an understatement.

With how Adam Klapka finished the 2024-25 season on something of a heater – even earning the praise of his head coach and drawing comparisons to another colossal human, in Washington's Aliaksei Protas – it's hard not to be excited about lies ahead.

For him, this feels like the start of something ... bigger.

“Some people would say at the start of the season that I was a fourth-line guy and I'm there to bring energy,” the 6-foot-8, 235-lb. winger said over the phone from Czechia. “Of course, I'm definitely a player that's supposed to bring energy – I'm not going to say I'm not – but at the same time, I can play up in the lineup.

“I can be a second- or third-line guy.

“I can play in those situations, play higher in the lineup, and make plays and score goals, too.

“For me, no matter what line I’m playing on, if I play a simple game, be physical, go hard to the net and do all those (little) things well, I’ll have success.”

And in this racket, the results typically do the talking.

‘Success’ is what transpired in the closing stretch of the campaign, with the 24-year-old getting first-line looks and discovering his offensive touch, potting three goals and adding three helpers over the final nine games when the Flames were pushing for that coveted playoff spot.

“Every time I stepped on the ice, I tried to do my best and tried to do everything I could to help the team win, especially with how close we were to the playoffs,” he said. “It was a big responsibility. But this was the chance that I was waiting for and I was so happy that I had the opportunity to play with Huby and Kads.

“It was an amazing month.”