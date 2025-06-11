Calgary Kids - Luke Vlooswyk

From the driving range to the hockey rink.

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Luke Vlooswyk has been around golf and hockey for as long as he can remember.

Like any Canadian kid, he fell in love with the game quickly but also found a passion for golf thanks to his mom, Lisa Longball.

“She’s had me golfing since I was pretty young, we golf quite a bit,” Vlooswyk said. “It’s always fun, but still can’t beat her yet, which is a little frustrating. Maybe one day.”

Nothing like a little family rivalry.

And while he makes time for both, hockey is where the Calgary product has really found his calling.

Standing at a towering 6-foot-5, his stature and overall game on the blueline quickly caught the eye of scouts during his first full season in the WHL.

He earned a spot on NHL Central Scouting with a rank of 72 among North American skaters, after completing his rookie season in the ‘Dub posting 17 points (3G, 14A) in 68 tilts.

In the defensive end, Vlooswky was a hound, using his reach and mobility to close the gap quickly on attackers while also dishing out bone-jarring hits to kill the play.

“It’s exciting, during the season it’s something you try and not to look at too much, but at the same time it’s hard not to,” he said on the draft rankings. “It’s a little bit of an extra motivator to bring your ‘A’ game all the time because someone is always watching.

“The biggest thing the coaches said to me was, ‘Try and zone it out as much as possible, go out there play your game, don’t go on the ice thinking there’s scouts watching. They are always watching, just go out there, play your game and people will notice.’”