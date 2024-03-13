Say What - 'Be A Lot Better'

Ryan Huska on the recent run of losses:
"Last couple games really, the detail, structure side of things has kind of left us a little bit, and it’s put us in a tough spot, put our goaltender in a tough spot as well."
On whether the roster turnover is causing defeats:
"The new faces, I don’t think are the issue, per se. There’s guys on the ice that have been here for a number of years that have still made mistakes over the last few games that they normally don’t make. For us, the teaching is something that we have to do a little bit more of as we move forward, and we’ll continue to do that, but it’s making sure that what’s made this team a good team is they’ve got some edge or pushback, and the last two games that’s been missing, and that’s something that we have to get back."