Say What - 'Be A Lot Better'

Rasmus Andersson on the loss:

"Not good enough. Second period, you give the game away. Not good enough, I mean I gotta play way better than I'm doing. Just not good enough."

On whether roster turnover is leading to defeats:

"I'm on for three goals against, they've been fine. I gotta be better, and I'll be better."

Mikael Backlund on the loss:

"Bad game, I dunno. This new group’s got a lot to figure out."

On the recent run of results:

"I think we got three good lessons here, simple as that. Everyone in this room’s got to look at themselves and be better. We’ve got to be a lot better versus Vegas; we’ve played four contenders lately and played one good game, next game we’ve got to play a lot better than we have the last three. Regardless of the result, just better effort, better systems, structure, everything."

Nazem Kadri on how he and his teammates can move forward:

"Just try to be better, that’s really what it comes down to. We could have found excuses a long time ago, but we pride ourselves on not making any, even though there could be a few. We’ve got to get off to better starts, and finish the game stronger."

On costly mental mistakes:

"I don’t think effort’s ever been an issue: we work hard out there, obviously there’s some plays that we wouldn’t want to happen. I don’t know if it’s an effort thing, it’s more just a lapse in judgment, bad reads, those kind of things; effort’s never been an issue for us."

Ryan Huska on the recent run of losses:

"Last couple games really, the detail, structure side of things has kind of left us a little bit, and it’s put us in a tough spot, put our goaltender in a tough spot as well."

On whether the roster turnover is causing defeats:

"The new faces, I don’t think are the issue, per se. There’s guys on the ice that have been here for a number of years that have still made mistakes over the last few games that they normally don’t make. For us, the teaching is something that we have to do a little bit more of as we move forward, and we’ll continue to do that, but it’s making sure that what’s made this team a good team is they’ve got some edge or pushback, and the last two games that’s been missing, and that’s something that we have to get back."

