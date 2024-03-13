Uphill Battle

Undermanned, the Flames battled to the end but fell 6-2 to the visiting Avalanche Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Starting netminder Jacob Markstrom was ruled out for the tilt earlier Tuesday afternoon, Dustin Wolf called up from the Wranglers and he backed up Dan Vladar to start the tilt.

Prior to puck drop, it was announced Andrew Mangiapane would not play due to illness and following warmup, Andrei Kuzmenko - who took part in the pregame skate - also was sidelined with an upper-body injury.

So, the Flames iced 11 forwards and seven blueliners - including the newly acquired Nikita Okhotiuk, who made his Flames debut - and had a 2-1 lead after the first period but the visitors would score five in the middle stanza en route to their victory.

Vladar made 29 saves on 35 shots in his 40 minutes of play, Wolf coming in to play the third and stopping all three shots he faced.

The Flames had a 8-3 edge in shots in the final frame but couldn't get any more past Colorado starter Justus Annunen, who finished the evening with 25 saves.

Newcomer Daniil Miromanov scored his first as a Flames, and Walker Duehr also tallied for Calgary.