Record-Breaking Poker Fundraiser

The Calgary Flames and the Calgary Flames Ambassadors held their 18th Calgary Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament, raising a record-setting $610,000 for the Calgary Flames Foundation.

Calgary Flames players, coaches, alumni and local celebrities played with more than 440 other poker participants at the sold-out event at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino. Participants bought in to raise funds for Calgary Flames Foundation programs and charities and to play against their hockey heroes for the chance to win more than $50,000 in prizes.

Making it to the top three was Tom Fulton who finished in third place. Second place went to Kurtis Favot and the first-place prize, and poker champion was Jon Molyneux from the Concorde Group. The last Calgary Flames player was Kevin Bahl who advanced to the final three tables. The final Flames player to lose his jersey was Dustin Wolf. Flames alumnus Robyn Regehr finished in 10th place.

“This year’s record Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament is a result of support from this community. It continues to be the largest fundraising event for the Calgary Flames Foundation and is critically important to the charities and programs supported by the Foundation,” says Candice Goudie, executive director of the Calgary Flames Foundation. “The volunteer event committee, donors and sponsors, attendees and volunteers create these funds that result in numerous programs for youth like the Flames YMCA Grade 6 Program, support of the Rotary Flames House, Kids Cancer Care, Renfrew, sports programs and much more.”

About The Calgary Flames Foundation

The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. Since inception the Calgary Flames Foundation has been working to help kids play and prosper and has donated over $65 million to southern Alberta charities. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com