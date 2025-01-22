Record-Breaking Poker Fundraiser

Calgary Flames Ambassadors Celebrity Tournament raises $610,000

pokercheque
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames and the Calgary Flames Ambassadors held their 18th Calgary Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament, raising a record-setting $610,000 for the Calgary Flames Foundation.

Calgary Flames players, coaches, alumni and local celebrities played with more than 440 other poker participants at the sold-out event at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino. Participants bought in to raise funds for Calgary Flames Foundation programs and charities and to play against their hockey heroes for the chance to win more than $50,000 in prizes.

Making it to the top three was Tom Fulton who finished in third place. Second place went to Kurtis Favot and the first-place prize, and poker champion was Jon Molyneux from the Concorde Group. The last Calgary Flames player was Kevin Bahl who advanced to the final three tables. The final Flames player to lose his jersey was Dustin Wolf. Flames alumnus Robyn Regehr finished in 10th place.

“This year’s record Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament is a result of support from this community. It continues to be the largest fundraising event for the Calgary Flames Foundation and is critically important to the charities and programs supported by the Foundation,” says Candice Goudie, executive director of the Calgary Flames Foundation. “The volunteer event committee, donors and sponsors, attendees and volunteers create these funds that result in numerous programs for youth like the Flames YMCA Grade 6 Program, support of the Rotary Flames House, Kids Cancer Care, Renfrew, sports programs and much more.”

About The Calgary Flames Foundation

The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. Since inception the Calgary Flames Foundation has been working to help kids play and prosper and has donated over $65 million to southern Alberta charities. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com

20250121_POKER_FLA_9784ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_9787ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_9764ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_9664ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_9541ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_9721ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_4471ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_9611ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_4425ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_4535ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_4474ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_9590ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_9639ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_9692ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_4446ms
20250121_POKER_FLA_9596ms
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA8065AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA7860AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA0193AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA8062AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA0455AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA8012AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA0199AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA8034AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA0424AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA8083AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA8002AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA0178AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA8099AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA0221AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA0037AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA8140AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA0212AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA8092AB
20250121_FLAMES_POKER_FLA8119AB
20250122_FLAMES_POKER_FLA8250AB
20250122_FLAMES_POKER_FLA8261AB
/

Flames Annual Charity Poker Tourney

Photos by Mark Shannon

News Feed

'Take Those Lessons'

Flames Reveal Lunar New Year Celebration Jersey

The Farm Report - 21.01.25

Ante Up!

Future Watch Update - 20.01.25

Say What - 'Great Way To Finish The Trip'

Saving Grace

Flames Game vs. Kings Rescheduled

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets

'Cool Milestone For Both Of Us'

Say What - 'Our Guys Are Excited'

5 Things - Flames @ Jets

Say What - 'Bad First Period'

Flames Fall To Blues

'Focus On This One'

Say What - 'Get In His Eyes'

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Blues 16.01.25

5 Things - Flames @ Blues